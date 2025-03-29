Two Men Jailed For 30 Years For Defiling 16-Year-Old Boy In Kericho

A Kericho court sentenced two men to 30 years in prison each after finding them guilty of defiling a 16-year-old boy.

The court, presided over by Principal Magistrate Zachary Nyakundi, was informed that the victim attended Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023.

After running out of money, he sought help from Ezekiel Taitui, who took him to his rental home in Baraka Village, Kericho East Sub-county.

Taitui proceeded to defile the minor on multiple occasions between October 17 and 20 November 2023.

Seeking refuge, the victim turned to Derrick Kipngeno Kirui, also known as Gideon Kipngeno Kirui, who took him in.

However, Kirui also defiled him.

The prosecution, led by Counsel Anthony Karanja, presented 11 witnesses, including the victim, who detailed his ordeal before the court.

Medical examinations confirmed that both accused persons were HIV-positive.

They were charged with two counts each—defilement and an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child, as well as the deliberate transmission of HIV.

However, the court acquitted them of the second charge after medical tests confirmed that the victim was HIV-negative. They were found guilty of defilement and sentenced to 30 years in prison each.

Elsewhere, a 49 year old man was sentences to serve 10 years imprisonment after he was convicted for the offence of rape.

Ruphas Micheni Kinyua was sentenced by Chuka ‘s Resident Magistrate Oscar Wakina after he was found to have raped a 23 year old woman.

The prosecution, through Prosecution Counsel Emmaculate Hyimo, presented a compelling evidence, including testimonies from four witnesses among them, the doctor and the investigating officer.

Among the evidence produced were the P3 form, PRC form and treatment notes.

Court heard that the Complainant aged 23, met the Accused on September 12, 2023 at around 9pm at Mbogori in Chogoria Tharaka-Nithi County along the road, the accused promised the complainant a job of a househelp, they went to the accused home, ate then the accused left the house and locked her inside.

The accused later came at midnight raped her locked her inside again and left.

He then came the following day on September 13, 2023 at around 1pm and released her with a note of his phone number and Sh100 telling her to call him.

The complainant on her way home met her aunty whom she stays with and was looking for her.

Together, they reported the incident at Mbogori Police Post in Chogoria.

Investigations were done and accused charged accordingly.