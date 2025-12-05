Two minors killed in fire incident in Narok

Two minors were killed in a fire incident in Ntulele, Narok County.

Police said the two were aged nine and four. They were both girls. The nine-year-old girl was a grade two pupil at Enooseyia Primary School in the area.

The incident happened on Thursday, December 4 daytime in the Kojanga area, police said. A house made of timber and iron sheets caught fire as the children and their parents were inside it.

The parents were not present. Police said they were yet to establish the cause of the fire. The remains were moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

Elsewhere in Kogelo, Siaya County, a miner was killed after a gold mining site collapsed. Police said a group of miners was at the site when the incident happened on December 3.

The group was busy digging gold when the walls of the shaft collapsed and trapped Joram Opany, 20. Police said seven other miners managed to escape from the site.

Such incidents have been on the rise at the sites amid efforts to address the trend.

Dozens of miners have died in the past year in similar situations. Others are nursing wounds at homes.

Meanwhile, a British woman collapsed and died at a restaurant in Malindi Town, Kilifi County.

Police said Margaret Christine Bashford, 69 was having refreshments at the Malindi Sea Fishing Club when she started to sweat and complained of chest pains.

She collapsed before being rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said an autopsy conducted on the body on Thursday December 4 established she died out of a heart attack.

She was later cremated at the Hindu Crematorium in Mombasa. Her family was satisfied with the autopsy report.

Her family was informed and attended the event.