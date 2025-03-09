Two more people killed in raging Kisii, Narok border flare up

At least two people have succumbed to arrow injuries in the last two days as ethnic violence continue to engulf most parts of the common border between Kisii and Narok Counties.

By Sunday locals still reported tension amid the escalation of the violent skirmishes. .

At least four people have died from both communities embroilled in the conflict that entered the second week Sunday.

Chitago Borabu Ward Rep Felix Ombati said they lost one Okemwa Sokoine, 25, to an arrow injury to the chest.

The second victim was reported as hailing from the neighbouring Bokimonge Ward.

Five other people are are still receiving treatment for arrow injuries at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, said Ombati.

They were waylaid and attacked by youths at a tea farm near the restive border.

And as fighting raged on, some farmers reported their sugarcane farms being razed by goons.

Ntabo Onsoko said said about six acres of his sugar farm were torched.

“They are not just fighting but also want to cause economic losses to us” he told journalists.

Schools across the border also reported low turn up since student’s reported back from half term recess.

At Moniangu Secondary and Primary schools, some parents expressed concern over the safety of their young ones.

“Sometimes they fight near the school compound and arrows stray into the compound. We fear they may hit our children,” said Masese Getuma by phone.

MCA Ombati said those living near the border lines have begun an exodus towards the hinterland.

“Some are putting up with relatives and it would put a strain on resource available,” he told journalists.

The skirmishes had snowballed from an isolated incident villagers from both communities exchanged arrows over a cattle theft incident to a more complex battle drawing more youth with arrows into the border.

The fighting begun from Kiango area, raged up to Nyagenke and later engulfed Mesocho and Moniangu areas.

Ombati called on the government to deploy more police adding that those deployed had been overwhelmed.

Master Ondara, a resident at Nyamaiya said some youth armed with arrows were still hovering along the border.

“Why can’t the government arrest them. They are the one stirring up chaos,” he said.