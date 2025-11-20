Two people found dead after suspected drowning in Kisumu, Vihiga

Police are investigating two separate incidents where two people were found dead after suspected drowning in Kisumu and Vihiga Counties.

The first incident was reported in Ahero where the body of one Fred Otieno was found drowned in a rice nursery bed plantation.

His body was found covered by water long after he had died. Locals said he was nursing epilepsy.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

In Kilingili, Kegondi, Vihiga County, another victim said to have been suffering from epilepsy was found dead in a stream in the area.

His body was found in Buyahi stream by locals, police said of the Tuesday incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Elsewhere in Samuru, Gatanga, Muranga County, police said they are investigating the death of a man after a human skeleton was found in a sack in a thicket.

The remains were collected, parked in a sack and taken to a local mortuary pending autopsy and identification.

It is not clear when the victim died, police said.

In Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County, one William Owenga, 33 was found murdered after he was accused of stealing and cooking chicken.

The assailants first forced him to feed on the entire chicken before they beat him fatally.

Police said they are investigating murder in the saga. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

And four children escaped death by a whisker after their house was burnt down in an incident in Namanga, Kajiado County.

Their mother had locked them in the house on Wednesday and left for errands when the fire broke out.

Neighbours managed to break in and saved the children aged six, four, three and 11 months.

It was also established that the children were playing with a matchbox and they accidentally put a mattress on fire.