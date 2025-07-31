Two people killed in separate fire incidents in Meru and Nyeri  

Two people including a blind man aged 83 were killed in separate fire incidents in Meru and Nyeri Counties.

Police said property of unknown value was destroyed in the incidents.

The first incident happened in a village in Kiirua, Buuri, Meru County where a man aged 67 was killed in his house after a fire broke out.

The man was on Wednesday July 30 at night watching television in his house alone when the fire broke out.

His wife told police she had left the man alone in the house and walked to a neighbour’s house when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established.

The fire burnt down the house killing David Kimathi, 67.

The woman walked back to her house and found it on fire prompting her to raise an alarm which alerted locals.

His remains were found long after the fire had been contained.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations.

In Tumutumu area, Nyeri County, a man aged 83 was killed in a fire incident on Wednesday evening.

Police said the incident happened in Mbogoini sub-location and left one Mwangi Kabiru dead.

The man was said to be blind and was alone in his timber made house at the time of the incident.

Police said preliminary findings show the fire started from the bedroom where the deceased’s body was found.

The man was badly burnt, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Meanwhile in Oyugis, Homabay County, a man was arrested over the murder of his nephew aged 15.

The murder happened on July 26 in the Rachuonyo area and land is believed to be the motive of the incident, police said.

In Nyalenda, Kisumu County, a suspect was stoned to death in what locals said to be a botched robbery.

The police said they arrived at the scene and found Tony Omondi already dead after he had been stoned to death.

In Matsakha, Kakamega County, a suspect who was stoned and later saved by police succumbed to the injuries in hospital.

Police said Mbaluto Wesaya, 31 died in hospital on July 30 following his attack on July 25 at Tombo area.

Police discourage mob lynching and want suspects to be surrendered to authorities for processing.