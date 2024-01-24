Two Robbery Suspects Fatally Shot in Thika Town

At least two suspected thugs were Wednesday shot feed by police in a confrontation in Ngoingwa area, Thika, Kiambu County.

Police said the gang had earlier terrorized locals robbing them of valuables when an alarm was raised.

They also killed one guard and injured another one in a raid at a school.

Thika West Police Commander Lawrence Muchangi said the suspects are presumed to be part of a group that also robbed a school, injuring two watchmen.

One of the security guards later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment in hospital.

Police said the two suspects gained access to the shop by cutting the perimeter wall, before being captured while in the process of removing and packing goods.

Muchangi warned young men behind a spate of robberies in the area against venturing into crime.

“We are ready to deal with these young criminals until we get rid of insecurity issues in this area,” said Muchangi.

He added police are searching for other suspects who escaped with gunshot injuries during the incident.

The area is experiencing an increased rate of crime amid police operations.

On Sunday, a businessman was stabbed to death in a robbery at his shop in Ngoliba area. A hunt on the assailant is ongoing, police said.