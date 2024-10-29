Two Sudanese Detained in Robbery with Violence Probe in Nairobi 

A Nairobi Chief Magistrate court detained two Sudanese nationals for 10 days pending investigation into robbery with violence allegations.

Kuduj John and Deng Malua who were arrested on October 27, are allegedly to have violently assaulted Badhudin Osman Omar leaving him hospitalized at ABM Hospital in critical condition.

While detaining the duo, Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina held that the Director of Criminal Investigations’ (DCI) application was merited and ordered them to be detained at Gigiri police station.

The DCI through Lemmy Koome sought 15 days to detain the two to record witness statements from key witnesses, digital analysis of seized devices and to conduct identification parade.

According to Koome, Omar who is currently in critical condition, is unable to provide a statement, and over ten witnesses located across Nairobi have yet to be interviewed.

Additionally, a P3 medical form confirming the injuries is yet to be filled.

“The applicant is yet to adopt the medical documents since the victim is still under medication,” he said.

“The respondents mobile phones which were used in the heinous acts have been presented to cyber crime unit based at DCI HQs forensic lab for further analysis,” read the court documents.

Koome told chief Onyina that the two suspects are linked to an online group known as FTG gang “a large syndicate where they post themselves robbing and assaulting innocent Kenyans”.

Koome was apprehensive that the two could jearpadize the investigations if released given their foreign nationality.

“The respondents are Sudanese nationals and the offence which they are being investigated for may therefore amount into a serious crime which will attract severe penalties. In that regard, ninpondents are likely to abscond court’s jurisdiction if released at the moment,” read court documents.