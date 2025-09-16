Two suspects burnt to death after botched robbery in Mumias

Two suspects were lynched in a botched attack on a shop in Musanda, Mumias, Kakamega County.

Two others managed to escape the Tuesday morning drama, police said.

A shop attendant was seriously injured in the attack.

He raised an alarm alerting locals who responded and killed the two.

The injured man was rushed to hospital in stable condition, police said. The bodies were moved to the mortuary.

The area has been experiencing a rise in cases of mob lynching in a worrying trend. Police want suspects be surrendered for processing and possible prosecution. On Sunday, two other suspects were lynched in Butula, Busia County in a dramatic attack.

Meanwhile, a family in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, is demanding justice following the death of their kin at St. Teresa’s Maternity and Nursing Home.

Philice Wanjiru, 32 died on September 9, 2025, after undergoing a cesarean section at the facility.

Her husband, Dennis Wanyonyi, said the operation was initially declared successful, and the couple welcomed their newborn. However, moments later, Wanjiru developed severe complications linked to excessive blood loss.

“She called me saying doctors wanted her back in theatre,” Wanyonyi recalled.

“Later she was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital and admitted to ICU, but she did not make it.”

Wanyonyi said when his wife was transferred to KNH, doctors there questioned the procedures carried out at St. Teresa’s, leading to tense exchanges between the two medical teams.

The grieving father of four described the experience as devastating, adding that his attempts to seek justice have been frustrating.

“When I reported the matter, I was sent back and forth between Kikuyu Police Station and the police post at KNH,” he said.

He is now appealing to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) to investigate the matter and take action against those found culpable.

This is the second maternal death in less than two weeks in Nairobi’s environs of Uthiru and Kikuyu, both linked to complicated cesarean sections at local health facilities.

The cases have raised fresh concerns about the quality and safety of maternal care in the region.