Two suspects lynched by mob after stealing, slaughtering sheep in Kinangop

Two suspects were attacked and lynched by a mob after allegedly stealing and slaughtering a sheep in a village in Kinangop, Nyandarua County.

Police said they were caught red handed after they had slaughtered a sheep which was among the three sheep reported missing by a neighbour during the day on June 12.

Both were subjected to mob injustice by the angry mob and killed and their bodies set a blaze at the compound.

The two bodies burnt beyond recognition were later moved to the mortuary, police said.

This comes amid a campaign to address the menace of mob lynching in both urban and villages.

Police term the trend worrying and criminal and want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing.

Elsewhere in Kiomo, Mwingi, Kitui County, the body of one Benard Mwendwa Muthuvi, 55 was found lying in a pool of blood in his shamba about 800 metres away from his house.

It was established that the deceased had blocked villagers from fetching water on a community earth dam, which he claimed to be situated on his ancestral land on June 12.

As a result of that, the deceased was attacked by a group of unknown people and sustained several deep cuts on his head, face, hands and multiple bruises all over his body.

The said group of people further maliciously cut down several mango trees belonging to the deceased.

The body was removed to Mwingi level four-hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In Kipstet, Kericho County, a suspect was arrested after killing his girlfriend.

The accused is said to have fatally assaulted Sharon Cherop in the head following an altercation.

She died in hospital before the man was arrested.

And three people were injured in an inter-clan clash in Bangale, Tana River County.

The clashes involved Degodia and Ogaden clans living in the area and had differed over a watering point, police said.

They attacked each other using sharp objects, leaving the three with serious injuries.

Police said they had deployed more personnel to the area to address growing tensions and possible retaliations following the June 12 incident.