Tyler Kolek Siblings: Getting to Know Brandon

Tyler John Kolek, born March 27, 2001, is an American professional basketball player for the New York Knicks in the NBA.

A 6’3″ guard from Cumberland, Rhode Island, he played college basketball at George Mason and Marquette, where he earned accolades including Big East Player of the Year.

Kolek was drafted 34th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft and made his debut on October 22, 2024.

Siblings

Tyler has one older brother named Brandon, who played basketball at Franklin Pierce University.

Their father, Kevin Kolek, is a retired police officer and also played college basketball, earning accolades during his time at Southeastern Massachusetts University.

College career

Kolek began his collegiate basketball journey at George Mason University in the 2020-2021 season.

As a freshman, he made an immediate impact on the team, averaging 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

His performance during this season earned him the title of Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year, highlighting his skill and adaptability in a competitive conference.

After one season at George Mason, Kolek transferred to Marquette University to further develop his game in the Big East Conference.

In his junior year (2021-2022), he continued to improve, averaging around 11.5 points and 4.8 assists per game.

His ability to facilitate the offense became increasingly evident, establishing him as a key player for Marquette.

Also Read: Miles McBride Siblings: Meet Trey and Kristen

Kolek had a standout senior season in 2022-2023, leading the Big East with an impressive average of 7.7 assists per game while also contributing significantly on the scoring front with about 15.1 points per game.

His exceptional performance earned him several honors, including Big East Player of the Year and selection to the All-Big East First Team.

Additionally, he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Big East Tournament, where he played a crucial role in leading Marquette to the championship.

NBA career

In June 2024, Kolek declared for the NBA Draft after his senior season and was selected as the 34th overall pick by the New York Knicks.

He made his NBA debut on October 22, 2024, showcasing his skills on a larger stage.

As a rookie, he has been noted for his court vision, playmaking ability, and scoring touch—key components that contributed to his success in college.

Accolades

Kolek has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career, particularly during his time at Marquette University.

In the 2022-2023 season, he was named Big East Player of the Year and Most Outstanding Player of the Big East Tournament.

He also earned consensus Second Team All-American honors from several organizations, including the AP, NABC, and USBWA.

Additionally, he was recognized as a finalist for prestigious awards such as the Naismith Trophy and the Bob Cousy Award, which honors the nation’s top point guard.

In his senior year, Kolek led the NCAA with an average of 7.7 assists per game, showcasing his exceptional playmaking ability.

His contributions were further acknowledged with selections to various All-District teams and a spot on the Wooden Award All-America Team.

Kolek’s impressive performance has solidified his reputation as one of the top point guards in college basketball, leading to his selection as the 34th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.