UDA To Hold Grassroots Elections In 22 Counties In April

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced that it will conduct grassroots elections in 22 counties on April 11 and 12, 2025.

UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire said the decision was reached after deliberations between the party’s National Steering Committee and the National Elections Board.

The party has already completed grassroots elections in five counties and is now set to extend the process to more regions.

The elections will take place in Bungoma, Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kilifi, Kisii, Kisumu, Kitui, Kwale, Lamu, Machakos, Tana River, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Migori, Mombasa, Nyamira, Siaya, Taita Taveta, and Turkana.

Mbarire revealed that 113,800 candidates have so far registered to contest in these elections. She also confirmed that the registration process remains open until midnight on Friday, March 21.

Interested individuals are encouraged to register online at UDA.ke.

“These elections represent a pivotal moment in our journey towards strengthening democracy in our nation,” Mbarire stated.