Ugandan woman extradited to Kenya charged with bhang trafficking 

Ugandan woman who was extradited to Kenya with trafficking in narcotic drugs was Monday arraigned.

Hellen Ikareut was charged at the JKIA court with an offence of trafficking cannabis, to wit 4186.34 grams with a market value of Sh125,590.20.

Prosecuting Counsel John Tago told the court that the accused person conveyed the said narcotic drugs in a carton box shipment, concealed in 25 shower curtains.

She allegedly committed the offence on May 18, 2023, at the DHL cargo shed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Ikareut pleaded not guilty to the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku.

The accused person was extradited to Kenya after the DPP sought assistance from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for her extradition.

She was arrested in Uganda on 5th August 2025 and was extradited to Kenya by the Ugandan authorities.

DPP has opposed the release of the accused person on bond, citing that the accused person is known to be an international supplier and local supplier in the distribution of drugs affecting the health of many youths; she is also believed to be part of a drug cartel and a major distributor and trafficker of the illegal drugs operating within the country and internationally.

DPP further informed the court that if she is released on bond, there is a likelihood that she might interfere with investigations, as efforts to arrest her accomplices are underway.

The case will be mentioned on August 25, 2025 for further directions.