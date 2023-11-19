Uhuru Hits Back at Ruto’s Gov’t for Blaming Him Every Time They Fail 

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta broke his silence over repeated blame game his government has been receiving from William Ruto’s regime.

Some officials in Ruto government have been blaming Uhuru every time they fail to deliver their mandate.

While urging congregants at Mwingi Full Gospel Church to cease negative politics, Uhuru censured his successor for blaming him for his government’s failure and poor economy.

“I do not want to say much… not because I fear…I stopped fearing. We have been threatened, told a lot of things. Every time someone fails they say ‘Oh! Previous government,” Uhuru said.

“Tomorrow when women fail to give birth they will say ‘you know Uhuru did it’. I don’t know, but I am used to it.”

Some officials in the government have blamed Uhuru’s regime for the economic hardships facing Kenya today, saying the current high cost of living is as a result of the former president’s failure.

Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have been on the record saying heavy borrowing and subsidies during Uhuru’s tenure plunged the country into the economic crisis.

”We were in a situation where we were deep in debts and did not have a programme to get us out of the mess… We have made sure that we have stopped borrowing, left, centre and right,” Ruto said at Sagana State Lodge on August 6, 2023.

Recently, Gachagua and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen blamed Uhuru the infrastructural challenges experienced at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The airport has experienced frequent power outages and a roof was seen leaking, issues that Kenya Kwanza says are a result of substandard projects by the Jubilee government.

And reacting to Uhuru’s sentiments, public service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria said everyday the full magnitude of the mess Uhuru left behind is dawning on them.

“We are not complaining. We will continue to clean the mess. We can do so when you are quiet. Better.”

“You thought the economy would collapse by December 2023 as you have told your friends repeatedly. Now that it’s clear we have navigated your murky waters, you are all over again,” he said.

“If you have a problem with Kimani Ichung’wa’s State Capture Bill, call him directly or visit him in Gikambura.”