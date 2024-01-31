Uhuru’s Son Withdraws Gun License Case After Agreement with State

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son withdrew a case he had filed against the State over his firearm license.

This is after John Jomo Kenyatta, the Chief Licensing Officer, the Firearms Licensing Board, and the Attorney General reached an agreement over the gun license dispute and recorded a consent in court.

In the consent adopted by Justice Jairus Ngaah, the matter was marked as settled after the state agreed not to interfere with Jomo’s firearm license.

The state further indicated that they will abide with the procedure set out in the firearms act in dealing with Jomo.

The High court had last July suspended a decision by the state to revoke Jomo’s firearm license.

Justice Ngaah said the case will be heard by way of written submissions.

Jomo in his urgent application before the Milimani Law Courts, asked the court to intervene and stop the state from revoking his firearms license.

He asked the court to stop the Chief Licensing officer, the firearms Licensing Board and the Attorney General from demanding his license ‘without following the due process set out in the Firearms Act’.

Through Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia Jomo argued the decision to withdraw his firearms license is in violation of section 5 (8) of the firearms Act.

He claimed he has not been informed of the reasons for the intended revocation despite being in possession of a license.

“The grounds upon which a firearm license can be revoked are provided in section 5(7) of the firearms Act, which when read with section 7 (2) (a) (v) of the fair administrative action act, cannot be invoked without being afforded an opportunity to be heard,” said Jomo.

He argued unless his application is urgently admitted for hearing and orders sought granted, his constitutional rights will be violated.

According to the court documents, his license is valid until April 27 2024.

The sued parties later came and applied to have the matter settled.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said then 23 firearms were recovered from three homes in Karen, Nairobi, following an operation launched after establishing that weapons used during demos were supplied by civilian gun holders.

He said some of the weapons were suspected to have been used in illegal activities are kept. One of the homes is that of Jomo.

Uhuru came out to defend his family against the onslaught daring the state to face him head on instead of going for his family.

Uhuru vowed to defend his family no matter the cost. He said the government planned to plant guns and drugs on his sons.

Jomo and his brother Muhoho are licensed gun holders.

“This gun issue is surrounded by lots of propaganda to divert attention from what has been happening,” he said.

“I believe they wanted to plant drugs and guns in my son’s compound.”

Uhuru said the incident hurt him.

“I went because of a distress call from my son. I was not drunk, I was extremely hurt,” he said.

The former president claimed his two sons own six guns in total, three each, and that all of the firearms are legally registered. He clarified that his daughter Ngina does not own a firearm.

He said none of the boys had received orders to surrender their firearms as has been claimed in the media and by top government officials.

The licensing officer is supposed to issue a notice in writing.