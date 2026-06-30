UK boosts DCI’s war on drug trafficking with cutting edge equipment

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) received a major technological boost in its fight against drug trafficking following the donation of cutting-edge equipment by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) Nairobi Office.

The state-of-the-art equipment will strengthen the operational capabilities of the DCI’s Anti-Narcotics Unit, enhancing its ability to investigate and disrupt transnational organised criminal networks.

The equipment was formally handed over by Amanda Hickman, the International Liaison Officer for the NCA Nairobi, during a ceremony attended by the Director (DCI), Mohamed Amin and senior officials from both agencies.

Amin emphasised the necessity of modern policing technological resources, stating, “To effectively counter criminal networks that exploit digital technologies and complex financial systems, we must equip ourselves with the right tools.”

Hickman reaffirmed the NCA’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s security initiatives. “This donation reflects the United Kingdom’s confidence in the professionalism of the DCI and its vital role in safeguarding both national and regional security,” she said.

The collaboration between the DCI and NCA has been instrumental in addressing a range of serious crimes, including narcotics trafficking, money laundering, cyber-enabled crime, human trafficking, and terrorism financing.

The newly acquired equipment is expected to significantly bolster intelligence collection and analysis, secure data storage, case management, and the handling of digital evidence, facilitating more efficient, intelligence-led investigations.

The DCI expressed its gratitude for the ongoing support from the United Kingdom, which has greatly enhanced both the capacity and service delivery of the directorate.

This donation underscores the continued partnership between the Kenyan and UK governments in their shared mission to combat the menace of drug trafficking.