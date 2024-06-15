Uma Thurman Net Worth

Uma Thurman, an American actress with a diverse filmography, boasts a net worth of $45 million. Known for her ethereal beauty and notable collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino, who described her as being “up there with Garbo and Dietrich in goddess territory,” Thurman has carved out a successful and varied career in Hollywood.

Early Life

Uma Thurman was born into a bohemian lifestyle, spending her childhood primarily in Amherst, Massachusetts, and Woodstock, New York, with some time in India before moving to New York City at 15 to pursue acting. Despite her reportedly awkward and introverted childhood, she caught the attention of talent scouts with her performance in a school production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible.

Acting Career

Initially noticed for her stage presence, Thurman first gained recognition as a model, appearing in publications like Glamour and Vogue in the mid-80s. She transitioned to film, debuting in the 1987 thriller Kiss Daddy Goodnight. Her breakthrough came in 1988 with Dangerous Liaisons, followed by a series of successful roles in films such as Henry & June and Pulp Fiction. Her role in Pulp Fiction grossed $213 million worldwide and earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Thurman continued to build her career with roles in Gattaca, The Truth About Cats & Dogs, and crime comedies Get Shorty and Be Cool. She played the iconic Batman villain Poison Ivy in Batman and Robin (1997) and starred as Emma Peel in The Avengers (1998). Her collaboration with Tarantino continued with Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2, further solidifying her status as a Hollywood star.

In the 2000s, Thurman appeared in various films, including Paycheck, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, and The Life Before Her Eyes. She ventured into television with a five-episode stint on Smash and earned critical acclaim for her role in Lars Von Trier’s Nymphomaniac. Her later works include The Slap, her Broadway debut in The Parisian Woman, The House That Jack Built, and the Netflix series Chambers.

Personal Life

Uma Thurman married actor Gary Oldman in 1990, divorcing later. In 1998, she married her Gattaca co-star Ethan Hawke, with whom she has two children, Maya Ray and Levon Roan. The couple divorced in 2004. Thurman also has a daughter with French financier Arpad Busson, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship between 2009 and 2014. Currently, she resides in New York City with her children.

Uma Thurman Salary

At the peak of her career, Thurman earned significant salaries for her film roles. She made $14 million for My Super Ex-Girlfriend and received $5 million for Batman and Robin, $5 million for Gattaca, $8 million for The Avengers, $12 million for Kill Bill, and $12.5 million for Paycheck. Her first major payday was $300,000 for Pulp Fiction.

Real Estate

In 2013, Thurman purchased a 13-room unit in New York City’s River House co-op from romance novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford for $10 million. She reportedly planned to sell it in 2018. During her marriage to Ethan Hawke, they owned a historic mansion in Snedens Landing, New York, known as the “Ding Dong House,” purchased for $4.4 million in 1998 and sold a year later for $4.6 million.

