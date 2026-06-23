University Student Leaders Urge Youths to Shun June 25 Gen Z Commemoration Protests

University student leaders have urged young people across the country to boycott the planned June 25, 2026 protests intended to commemorate the 2024 and 2025 Gen Z demonstrations, citing concerns that the events could be infiltrated by political actors and turn violent.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, the student leaders called on fellow university students, young people and members of Generation Z to exercise caution and prioritize their safety.

The leaders expressed concern that the planned protests could be hijacked by individuals with ulterior motives, potentially leading to chaos, destruction of property and confrontations with law enforcement officers.

“We urge fellow comrades, young people and Gen Zs to exercise caution. There are growing concerns that Thursday’s planned protest may be hijacked by political actors and other elements seeking to turn a peaceful commemoration into chaos and confrontation with the police,” the leaders said.

They also welcomed the ongoing compensation process for verified victims of human rights violations linked to demonstrations and public protests held between 2013 and 2025.

According to the student leaders, the compensation initiative represents an important step towards acknowledging the suffering experienced by victims and their families.

“We also note the commencement of the compensation process for verified victims of human rights violations arising from demonstrations and public protests between 2013 and 2025. This is an important step in acknowledging the pain suffered by victims and their families,” they stated.

The leaders noted that while compensation cannot restore lives lost or completely heal the trauma suffered by victims, it remains a critical step towards justice, accountability and national healing.

They encouraged all eligible victims who have not completed the compensation process, including submitting consent forms and payment details, to do so without delay.

The student leaders further appealed to young people who may still choose to participate in the commemorative events to conduct themselves peacefully and within the confines of the law.

“To our fellow students and young people: if you choose to attend the commemoration, do so peacefully, responsibly and within the law. Protect your life. Protect your neighbour. Protect public and private property,” they said.

Their remarks come a day after Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua also urged Gen Z protesters to avoid participating in the planned demonstrations.

Gachagua claimed that there were plans to deploy hired goons and use excessive force during the protests, warning that such actions could result in injuries and loss of life.