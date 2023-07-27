Uproar as Gunmen Shoot Dead Three in Meru

Villagers in Igembe, Meru County are up in arms after gunmen raided the area and killed three people.

The motive of the attack is yet to be known and locals want police boss Japhet Koome and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to ensure their safety.

The two hail from the area.

According to police and locals, the first victim was identified as Florence Mukira, 22, who was shot as she transported a sack of maize she had harvested on the night of July 24.

Her husband Nicholas Mugambi who escaped unhurt, said they were attacked as they harvested some crops from their farm.

He told police they were in their farm harvesting maize when he heard gunshots forcing him to scamper for safety.

He came back and to find his wife lying in a pool of blood after being shot in the back with the bullet exiting through the right side of the chest.

Police arrived at the scene of the shooting minutes later and recovered one spent cartridge. The team also recovered a motorcycle and sack of maize.

The officers said they patrolled the area to nearby Luthaya hills, where two lifeless bodies of two men were found lying with gunshot wounds.

The two according to police were later identified as Stanley Kalunge, 38, from Tira and Stanley Kiboi, 40, from Atutuine village.

Another spent cartridge was also recovered at the scene.

The bodies were taken to Nyambene sub-county hospital mortuary pending postmortem examination.

Locals said it was the sixth time such a shooting happened in the area and they suspect cattle rustlers to be behind the trend.

Mutuati police boss Joseph Chesire said they are investigating the incident. He said no arrest had been made so far and that more personnel had been sent to the area to pursue the gang behind the incident.

