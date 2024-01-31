US Donates Sh220 Million Worth of Equipment to KDF

The U.S. military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM) has presented the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) with advanced protective equipment valued at Sh220 million (USD $1.38 million).

The handover ceremony, held at Kahawa Barracks, on Tuesday, January 30, featured the delivery of 6,730 cutting-edge pieces of equipment designed to elevate the safety and capabilities of KDF service members.

The donation comprises soft body armor and ballistic helmets, strategically engineered to safeguard against small arms fire.

Additionally, the inclusion of ballistic plates, capable of withstanding heavier ammunition, enhances the protective capabilities crucial for the security and efficiency of Kenya’s military personnel.

These advanced items will play a pivotal role in fortifying the defense capabilities during ongoing counterterrorism and peacekeeping operations.

Expressing the depth of the partnership, Major General Juma Mwinyika, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Eastern Command, stated, “I can’t overemphasize the goodwill that is here in this partnership. What is left is for us at the tactical and operational level to do much more. At the strategic level, we have good support from the United States.”

The shipment, which arrived in Kenya on January 22, was officially handed over to the Kenyan Defence Forces, signaling an augmentation of Kenya’s capabilities and preparedness to address evolving security challenges in the region.

Major General Kenneth Ekman at U.S. AFRICOM emphasized the significance of the donation, stating, “We are proud to complete this grant of protective equipment to our partners in the Kenya Defence Forces. This donation underscores the United States’ commitment to supporting the security efforts of our international partners and fostering a free, open, and stable international order.”

The donation was part of the fulfillment of one of the Kenya Defence Forces’ priority requests to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Secretary Austin visited Kenya in September 2023, marking the first visit to Kenya by a U.S. Secretary of Defense in 47 years.

Several other high ranking officials have visited Kenya in a series underscoring the importance USA gives the country.