US Government May Seek To Break Up Google Amid Antitrust Battle

The U.S. government is considering breaking up Google, the world’s largest search engine, due to concerns that it has harmed American consumers and stifled competition.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is exploring potential remedies after an August court ruling found that Google illegally dominated the online search market, crushing its competitors.

If the DOJ moves forward with the break-up and the court agrees, it would mark one of the most significant regulatory actions in the history of big tech.

Google has strongly opposed the proposals, calling them “radical” and warning that they could harm consumers, businesses, and developers.

The tech giant, which controls around 90% of the global online search market, argues that the remedies would disrupt its business model.

The DOJ has accused Google of using its other products, like the Chrome browser and the Android operating system, to drive traffic to its search engine, which earns money by selling advertisements.

According to the DOJ, this anti-competitive behavior has hurt potential rivals and allowed Google to charge higher ad prices while lowering the quality of its ad services.

In a recent court filing, the DOJ stated that it is considering measures to prevent Google from using products such as Chrome, Play Store, and Android to promote its search engine.

Detailed proposals from the DOJ are expected by November 20, with Google required to submit its own response by December 20.

Google’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Lee-Anne Mulholland, pushed back against the government’s approach, calling it “overreach.” She warned that separating Chrome and Android from Google could lead to increased costs for consumers, as these products would no longer be free.

Mulholland also defended Google’s practice of paying companies like Apple and Samsung to make its search engine the default on their devices, arguing that it helps lower the cost of these products.

While Google claims the online advertising market is competitive, citing the rise of platforms like TikTok and Amazon, it still holds more than 50% of the ad search market, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Experts say that while the breakup could create opportunities for smaller competitors to enter the market, success would also depend on technology innovations and consumer engagement strategies.

This case could also set a precedent for regulating other tech giants like Meta, Amazon, and Apple, which are also facing antitrust lawsuits in the U.S.