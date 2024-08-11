US Superstars Beat France to Win Olympic Gold

The United States maintained their grip on the Olympic men’s basketball title by overwhelming hosts France to win a fifth successive gold medal in Paris.

A star-studded American team packed with NBA icons, led by LeBron James and Stephen Curry, demonstrated their quality to win 98-87 amid a febrile atmosphere at Bercy Arena.

The success saw the current crop emulate the 1992 ‘Dream Team’ which they have been regularly compared to.

In front of almost 20,000 boisterous fans, France refused to roll over and moved back within three points at 82-79 with the clock ticking down in the final quarter.

But Curry, as he so regularly does, instantly landed a three-pointer for 85-79 to ease the pressure and swished three more as the Americans raced away.

“You just simply marvel in his talent,” said James about Curry. “Obviously, I’ve seen it before on the opposite side, you have just got to keep finding ways to keep getting him the ball.”

Pretty much every US Olympic squad since the Barcelona Games has been compared to the side led by Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

Six teams have won Olympic gold – but none have ever come close to being revered like this Gen Z ensemble cast.

Now, after securing victory in Paris, a group featuring four NBA regular season MVP winners – James, Curry, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid – 11 NBA All-Stars and seven NBA champions has to be mentioned in the same breath.

Curry was the focal point of the American celebrations when the final hooter went, hugged by his team-mates and draped in a Stars and Stripes flag by James.

“Stephen ended up being the difference,” said coach Steve Kerr. “The flurry at the end of the game was just incredible. I’ve seen it a few times, but it never gets old.

“But it’s the whole group, it’s all 12 guys, these last six weeks of putting in so much work.”

Curry said: “There’s a lot of relief. It wasn’t easy but I’m so excited. This is everything that I wanted it to be and more.”

Stars turn out for hottest ticket in town

On the penultimate night of the Games, it was the Bercy Arena which felt like the hottest ticket in town.

France, led by NBA rookie of the year Victor Wembanyama, against the American All Stars.

The magnitude of the occasion was indicated by the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron and calibre of athletes – past and present – courtside.

The hosts were represented by football icon Thierry Henry and NBA legend Tony Parker, along with swimmer Leon Marchand and judoka Teddy Riner.

On the American side of celeb row was sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, television personality Jimmy Fallon and Scottie Pippen, part of the legendary 1992 roster which the current crop were trying to emulate.

Not everyone was so lucky, however. Fans without tickets waited outside holding homemade signs pleading for someone to help them out.

If those outside did manage to join the 16,000 other fans inside, it was well worth the gamble.

How US stars claimed gold

The high-octane atmosphere in the stands continued on the court as the stars came out to play.

France began well with their talisman Wembanyama – the 7ft 2in prodigy – scoring seven points in a fast and furious start.

But the Americans quickly raised their level and responded strongly.

James illustrated their growing confidence with a behind-the-back assist which Devin Booker put away before a pair of three-pointers from Anthony Edwards secured a 20-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

France rallied at the start of the second period to turn a five-point deficit into a lead, but Team USA stepped on the gas.

A six-point gap opened up at 37-31 when James trampled through French defenders in trademark fashion, with Curry and Jrue Holiday landing from behind the arc to put them eight points ahead at half-time.

The hosts had an uphill task in front of them to dethrone the kings of the Olympic court.

Continued to be backed by vociferous support, they kept plugging away to stay within reach.

The third quarter closed at 72-66 and, although they refused to give up in the final period, their wait for a maiden Olympic title goes on.

“I never dreamed of this moment,” said Wembanyama after collecting his silver medal. “It is incredible. I couldn’t have asked for a better team, better coaches.

“The games were really high intensity, and we could have lost by 20 points, but we kept fighting. I will be going for gold in four years’ time.”

