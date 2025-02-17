Veronika Kudermetova Siblings: All About Polina Kudermetova

Veronika Kudermetova, born on April 24, 1997, is a talented Russian professional tennis player.

She has made significant strides in her career, achieving a career-high singles ranking of world No. 9 on October 24, 2022, and an impressive doubles ranking of No. 2 on June 6, 2022.

Kudermetova comes from a sports-oriented family; her father, Eduard Kudermetov, was a national ice hockey champion in Russia.

Throughout her career, Kudermetova has achieved notable milestones, including winning two WTA singles titles and eight WTA doubles titles.

She claimed her first WTA Tour singles title at the 2021 Charleston Open and partnered with Elise Mertens to win the prestigious 2022 WTA Finals in doubles.

Siblings

Veronika has a younger sister named Polina Kudermetova, born on June 4, 2003.

Polina is also a professional tennis player, and her career-high singles ranking reached No. 139 in June 2023.

She is ranked No. 186 by the WTA. Polina made her Grand Slam debut at the 2023 Australian Open after performing well in the qualifying rounds, although she was eliminated in the first round.

The sisters have supported each other throughout their careers, with notable instances of collaboration during tournaments.

For example, they both reached the quarterfinals at the Korea Open in September 2024, marking a significant achievement for both players.

In February 2025, both sisters faced challenges on the court, with Veronika ranked No. 52 and Polina No. 59 at that time.

Career

Kudermetova achieved her highest singles ranking of No. 9 on October 24, 2022, and reached No. 2 in doubles on June 6, 2022.

Throughout her professional journey, she has won two WTA singles titles and eight doubles titles, alongside five WTA Challenger titles—one in singles and four in doubles—and 20 ITF Circuit titles.

Kudermetova first gained recognition in doubles when she won the Wuhan Open in 2019 with partner Duan Yingying.

She continued to excel, reaching her first major semifinal in doubles at the 2020 Australian Open and making it to the finals at Wimbledon in 2021 alongside Elena Vesnina.

In singles, she made headlines by advancing to her first quarterfinal at a Grand Slam during the 2022 French Open.

In addition to her individual accomplishments, Kudermetova has contributed to team events, winning a Billie Jean King Cup title and participating in the Olympics, where she finished fourth in the doubles event with Vesnina.

Her career highlights include victories at several prestigious tournaments, including three WTA 1000 titles in doubles and a triumph at the WTA Finals in 2022 with Elise Mertens.

Accolades

Kudermetova has achieved significant success in her tennis career, marked by numerous titles and high rankings.

She reached her career-high singles ranking of No. 9 and No. 2 in doubles in 2022.

Kudermetova has won two WTA singles titles and secured eight doubles titles on the WTA Tour.

In singles, Kudermetova’s notable victories include winning titles at the Tokyo tournament in 2023 and the Charleston Open in 2021.

She has also been a finalist in several prestigious events, including Abu Dhabi (2021), Melbourne and Dubai (2022), as well as ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Istanbul (2023).

In doubles, Kudermetova’s accomplishments are impressive, with titles including the Wuhan Open in 2019 with partner Duan Yingying, the Istanbul Open in 2021 with Elise Mertens, and the Dubai Championships in 2023 with Liudmila Samsonova.

She has also been a finalist in multiple doubles events, including reaching the finals at Wimbledon in 2021 alongside Elena Vesnina.

Kudermetova has won three WTA 1000 titles in doubles, including the 2022 Italian Open with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and the 2023 Dubai Championship with Liudmila Samsonova.

Additionally, she triumphed at the 2022 WTA Finals with Elise Mertens, defeating Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

Her contributions to team events include playing a vital role in Russia’s victory in the 2020 Fed Cup, where she won all her doubles matches alongside Liudmila Samsonova.

Kudermetova has also secured five WTA Challenger titles—one in singles and four in doubles—and has won a total of 20 ITF Circuit titles, comprising four in singles and 16 in doubles.