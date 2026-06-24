Victims’ Coalition Protests Exclusion of Abduction Cases From Compensation Plan

The Coalition of Victims and Survivors Against State Violence (CVSSV) has criticized the compensation framework proposed by the panel chaired by Prof. Makau Mutua, accusing it of excluding victims of abductions and enforced disappearances.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the coalition said the omission was not an administrative oversight but a deliberate exclusion of victims whose families continue to suffer from the effects of enforced disappearances, abductions and torture.

The group argued that families whose loved ones remain missing or were subjected to torture and other forms of state violence have endured immense trauma and uncertainty and should be included in any compensation programme.

“We remind Makau Mutua and his panel that they do not possess the mandate to selectively implement the findings and recommendations of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR). Their obligation is to faithfully and fully implement the report and every recommendation contained therein. They cannot rewrite, dilute, suspend or discard any part of the report, not even a comma,” the coalition said.

According to CVSSV, enforced disappearances and abductions rank among the most serious forms of alleged state-sponsored human rights violations recorded in Kenya’s recent history.

The coalition claimed that none of the 35 documented cases of enforced disappearances and 135 cases related to torture had been included in the first phase of compensation payouts.

It argued that selective implementation of recommendations undermines the credibility of the entire compensation process.

“Justice cannot be compartmentalised. Victims cannot be ranked according to political convenience. Every victim of state violence deserves equal recognition, equal dignity and equal redress,” the statement said.

The coalition also called for the immediate publication of the full list of intended beneficiaries, saying transparency was essential to ensure accountability and prevent genuine victims from being excluded.

It further demanded the immediate inclusion of victims of abductions and enforced disappearances in the compensation framework, as recommended by the KNCHR.

Among its key demands, the coalition wants the panel to fully implement the KNCHR report without alteration, publish the complete list of beneficiaries for public scrutiny, and involve victims’ representatives and affected families in all stages of implementation.

The group also announced plans to commemorate the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 protests, saying the event would honour those who lost their lives, support survivors and bereaved families, and renew calls for justice and accountability.

“As the Coalition of Victims and Survivors Against State Violence, we believe that the events of June 25, 2024, must never be forgotten. The sacrifices made by those who paid the ultimate price, the suffering endured by survivors and the grief carried by families demand remembrance, reflection and a renewed commitment to ensuring that such violations never happen again,” the statement said.

The coalition urged Kenyans to participate in the commemoration activities, describing them as an opportunity to honour victims and reaffirm the country’s commitment to human rights and accountability.

At the same time, CVSSV expressed concern over reports of alleged intimidation and attempts to frustrate victims, survivors and families seeking to commemorate the events.

“Commemoration is not a crime. Remembering those who were killed, disappeared, tortured, abducted or injured is not an act of provocation. It is a fundamental constitutional right,” the coalition stated.

The group also criticized the performance of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), accusing it of failing to deliver justice for victims of police violence.

According to the coalition, IPOA has made limited progress in investigating cases of police killings, enforced disappearances and torture despite the growing number of complaints.

The coalition cited IPOA statistics indicating that of 62 police killings recorded in 2024, only six cases had shown meaningful progress, while only one of the 65 police killings recorded in 2025 had reached court.

“Victims need justice, not excuses. Justice delayed is justice denied,” the coalition said.

CVSSV further raised concerns over alleged board-level and political interference in IPOA’s operations, warning that any actions that undermine independent investigations weaken public confidence in accountability institutions and the rule of law.

The coalition called for faster investigations, accountability for perpetrators of human rights violations and greater transparency in the pursuit of justice for victims of state violence.