Victoria Gotti, a reality television personality and writer, has a net worth of $200,000. She is best known as the daughter of the notorious Mafia boss John Gotti. Her father, a convicted mob boss of the Gambino crime family, was often in and out of prison during her childhood. In 1992, when Victoria was 30, her father was convicted of racketeering and five counts of murder, receiving a life sentence without parole. He died in prison in 2002. Victoria’s ex-husband, Carmine Agnello, was also involved in criminal activities and was arrested for using extortion and arson to intimidate a business competitor.

Victoria Gotti Net Worth $200,000 Date of Birth November 27, 1962 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York City Nationality American Profession Reality TV Personality, Writer

Early Life

Victoria Gotti was born on November 27, 1962, in Brooklyn, New York City, to John and Victoria Gotti. She grew up in a two-story house in Queens with her siblings John Gotti Jr., Angel, and Frank.

Victoria Gotti Career

Gotti began her career in the media by writing columns for the New York Post and working as a reporter for WNYW, New York City’s flagship Fox network station.

Writing Career

Gotti transitioned from journalism to authoring books in the mid-1990s. Her first book, “Women and Mitral Valve Prolapse,” published in 1995, detailed her experiences with the heart condition. In 1997, she published her first mystery novel, “The Senator’s Daughter.” She continued to write mystery novels, including “I’ll Be Watching You,” “Superstar,” and “Hot Italian Dish.” In 2009, she released a memoir, “This Family of Mine: What it Was Like Growing Up Gotti.”

Growing Up Gotti

In 2004, Gotti gained fame as a reality television star with the A&E series “Growing Up Gotti.” The show, which ran for three seasons until 2005, featured Gotti and her three sons: Frank, John Jr., and Carmine Gotti. A special anniversary episode titled “Growing Up Gotti: Ten Years Later” aired in 2014.

Further Television Career

Beyond “Growing Up Gotti,” Gotti appeared on several other reality television series. In 2012, she competed on the fifth season of “The Celebrity Apprentice,” alongside celebrities like Cheryl Tiegs, George Takei, and Adam Carolla. She was eliminated in the second week. In 2013, she guest-starred on the fifth season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and returned for an episode in the sixth season. In late 2014, she appeared on “Mob Wives,” advising Angela Raiola on resolving conflicts.

Also Read: Trisha Yearwood Net Worth

In 2019, Gotti co-wrote and narrated the Lifetime film “Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter,” in which she was portrayed by Chelsea Frei. Gotti also served as the executive producer of the movie.

Personal Life

Against her parents’ wishes, Gotti married mobster Carmine Agnello in 1984. They had three sons—Carmine, John Jr., and Frank—before divorcing in 2003 while Agnello was in prison. As part of the divorce settlement, Gotti was awarded Agnello’s $3.2 million mansion, which was foreclosed on in 2009.

New York Mansion

In 1989, Victoria and Carmine Agnello purchased a 4-acre property in Old Westbury, New York, for $175,000. They built a 7,000-square-foot mansion on the property, which was prominently featured in the reality series “Growing Up Gotti.”

In 2001, Carmine was sentenced to nine years in prison and ordered to forfeit $10 million in assets due to various mafia-related charges. Following their divorce in 2003, Victoria became the sole owner of the mansion. However, she faced numerous financial struggles, including foreclosure. By 2009, she reportedly had not made mortgage payments for two years, owing $650,000 to JP Morgan Chase.

Gotti attempted to sell the mansion several times, listing it for $3.5 million in 2008 and later raising the price to $4.8 million. By late 2021, the property was in disrepair, with an overgrown landscape and a pool filled with algae. The mansion was ultimately sold at auction in October 2022 to JP Morgan Chase for $2.65 million.

Victoria Gotti Net Worth

Victoria Gotti net worth is $200,000.