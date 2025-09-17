Villagers surrender ten rifles with 86 bullets in Elgeyo Marakwet

Police in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County received a record ten rifles with 85 bullets after locals surrendered them in a drive.

The government had announced an amnesty on those surrendering illegally owned firearms which has prompted the move, officials said.

The weapons, which included three G3 rifles and seven AK47s, were surrendered to security agencies on September 16, 2025, in a shocking trend.

Police said the surrender was the highest in a single exercise.

The weapons were taken for ballistic tests and other investigations. The owners said they had obtained them to help them in the fight against bandits in the area.

The government has increased security operations in the area to address the issue of cattle rustling. The area is among those under Operation Maliza Uhalifu aimed at dealing with bandits.

The operation has managed to contain crime in the area and other counties amid persistence.

The operation targets Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Meru and Isiolo counties.

Besides retributive reaction, strategic investment and sustainable development have also taken a prominent place among the government’s planned crime control interventions for Kenya’s Northern frontier and the Kerio Valley belt.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the long-term vision is to empower the communities to actively take part in the war against animal rustling and undertake legitimate nation-building activities.

He said plans to distribute subsidized agricultural inputs and extension services to area residents in a bid to revive farming activities as a source of livelihood.

Murkomen ordered fresh vetting for all National Police Reservists (NPRs) as part of efforts to bolster the operations.

“We are coming to dismantle not only the criminals themselves but also to bring down the entire chain that has been the cattle and livestock rustling industry,” he said.

He also announced a new policy shift, which institutionalizes the command structure of the NPR officers, stating they will hence be under the direct command of the Officer Commanding Police Stations (OCS) as part of efforts to enhance their operations.

The attacks have affected development at large. Most of the stolen animals are driven to urban centres and in particular where they are slaughtered and sold as products.