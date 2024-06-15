Vince Young Net Worth

Vince Young, a former NFL quarterback, has a net worth of $400,000. Young’s professional football career included playing for the Tennessee Titans from 2006 to 2010 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, with stints in the offseasons for the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Green Bay Packers between 2012 and 2014. His career started with a significant payday in 2006 when the Titans signed him for $2.6 million for the season. At his career peak during the 2007-2008 season, Young earned an annual salary of $13.1 million. He received numerous accolades, including two Pro Bowl selections and the titles of NFL Rookie of the Year and AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2006. Over his football career, he secured approximately $30 million in endorsement deals from major brands like Reebok, Madden NFL, and Campbell’s Soup.

In 2012, it was revealed that Young had squandered most of his football earnings and was nearly bankrupt. By January 2014, he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, listing assets between $500,000 to $1 million and liabilities ranging from $1 million to $10 million. After retiring from the NFL in June 2014, Young joined the University of Texas’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. In 2021, he was appointed as a special assistant in the university’s athletic department. Young has been inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame (2017), the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame (2018), and the College Football Hall of Fame (2019). Additionally, he and his mother founded the Vincent Young Foundation, a charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for underprivileged children with a focus on promoting academic and athletic excellence.

Early Life

Vincent Paul Young Jr. was born on May 18, 1982, in Houston, Texas. He was raised by his mother, Felicia, and his grandmother. His father, Vincent Sr., served time in prison following a burglary conviction in 2003. At seven years old, Vince was involved in a severe bicycle accident that left him hospitalized for months. He attended Dick Dowling Middle School and Madison High School, where he excelled as a quarterback and also participated in basketball, baseball, and track. During high school, Young was named National Player of the Year by “Student Sports” and “Parade,” and won the Pete Dawkins Trophy at the Army All-American Bowl. He was also recognized as the 2001 Texas 5A Offensive Player of the Year.

College Career

Young played college football at the University of Texas, where he received numerous awards and honors, including Big 12 Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year, Rose Bowl Most Valuable Player (twice), All-American Offensive Player, and Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year. He also won the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the Maxwell Award for College Player of the Year, and two ESPY Awards for Best Game and Best Championship Performance. The University of Texas retired his #10 jersey in August 2008.

Professional Career

In January 2006, Young declared for the NFL draft and was selected by the Tennessee Titans as the third overall pick. His preseason debut was on August 12, 2006, against the New Orleans Saints, and he made his first career start on October 1, 2006, against the Dallas Cowboys. Young was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2007, and in 2008, despite an early-season knee injury, he was named the 2009 NFL Comeback Player of the Year by “Sporting News.” He was chosen for his second Pro Bowl in 2010, but his career with the Titans ended following a season marred by injury and conflict with Coach Jeff Fisher.

After his release from the Titans in 2011, Young signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he started three games. In 2012, he briefly joined the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, and Cleveland Browns, but none of these stints resulted in long-term positions. In 2017, he attempted a comeback with the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, but an injury led to his release.

Vince Young Earnings

Throughout his NFL career, Vince Young earned a total of $34 million in salary, with $30 million coming from his rookie contract alone. He earned an additional $4 million during his final season with the Eagles.

Personal Life

Vince Young married his high school sweetheart, Candice Johnson, on April 15, 2012, and they have a son named Jordan. In recognition of his achievements, Houston mayor Bill White declared January 10th “Vince Young Day” in 2006, and the Texas Senate made it a statewide celebration in 2007. Young re-enrolled at the University of Texas in 2008 and graduated with a degree in youth and community studies in 2013.

Legal and Financial Problems

Young faced legal and financial challenges, including arrests for DWI in 2016 and 2019. In 2012, he defaulted on a $1.9 million payday loan, leading to significant financial troubles. He filed lawsuits against his former agent and a financial planner for misappropriating funds and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2014. He later settled these lawsuits and sought to dismiss the bankruptcy filing.

Awards and Honors

Young’s accolades include being named NFL Rookie of the Week four times in 2006, NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2010 and appeared on the cover of the video game “Madden NFL 08.”

Real Estate

In July 2014, Young listed his 4,323 square foot Houston home for $849,000, later reducing the price to $815,000. He previously owned a 9,338 square foot, eight-bedroom home in Brentwood, Tennessee, which he sold for $1.15 million in 2011.

