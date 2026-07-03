Vivo Energy Expands Into Middle East With Acquisition of TotalEnergies Marketing Jordan

Pan-African fuel distributor Vivo Energy has expanded into the Middle East after completing the acquisition of TotalEnergies Marketing Jordan, marking its first operation outside Africa.

The company announced that the transaction, which was first unveiled in November 2025, received all the required regulatory approvals on Thursday, paving the way for Jordan to become Vivo Energy’s 29th market.

As part of the acquisition, Vivo Energy will rebrand the acquired 180 service stations under its Engen retail brand over the coming months.

The deal expands the group’s retail network to about 4,200 service stations across 29 markets, with the Engen brand now operating in 13 countries within the company’s portfolio.

Vivo Energy Group Chief Executive Officer Stan Mittelman said the acquisition represents a major milestone in the company’s long-term growth strategy.

“Vivo Energy and our retail brand Engen are built on African values of customer service and community, which we believe have a real story to tell in Jordan,” Mittelman said.

In Kenya, Vivo Energy operates through Vivo Energy Kenya, which was established in 2012 following the acquisition of Shell’s downstream business.

The company says Vivo Energy Kenya commands about 20 percent of the local fuel market, making it the country’s largest oil marketing company across the retail, commercial, aviation and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) segments.

The newly appointed Managing Director of Vivo Energy Jordan, Adel Saadallah, said the transition would not disrupt existing operations.

“My priority will be to work alongside the existing team, build on what is working well and make the transition as smooth as possible for everyone,” Saadallah said.

He added that employee roles, dealer agreements and customer contracts will remain unchanged as the company integrates the Jordan business into the wider Vivo Energy network.