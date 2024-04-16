Ex-Murang’a Governor Wa Iria, Wife Summoned for Plea Taking in Sh140 Million Graft Claims 

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, his wife Jane Waigwe Kimani, and six other suspects were Monday summoned for plea taking in a graft case.

They were ordered to present themselves to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s headquarters at the Integrity Centre for processing.

They are required to appear in person on Tuesday, April 16 2024, 8:00 am, without fail.

According to the anti-graft body, the eight are currently evading arrest in connection with a procurement fraud investigation totaling Sh140 million.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mulele Ingonga had said the eight are accused of irregularly awarding tenders and other procurement irregularities totaling the aforementioned amount.

The DPP said an investigation carried out by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) revealed that the suspects fraudulently awarded tenders to Top Image Media Consultancy Limited and Value View Limited with disregard to conflict of interest.

The seven other people are Patrick Kagumu Mukuria, Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia, David Maina Kiama, David Mamma Njeri, Jane Waigwe Kimani, Solomon Mutura Kimani and Peter Muturi Karanja.

“This follows an investigation by EACC on procurement irregularities and conflict of interest in the award of publicity tenders by the County Government of Murang’a to M/S Top Image Media Consultancy Ltd in the Financial Year 2014/2015 and 2015/2016,” stated DPP.

“The eight were found to have engaged in procurement irregularities in the award of publicity tenders to Top Image Media Consultants Limited and Value View Limited.”

The DPP approved that the eight be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, abuse of office and unlawful acquisition of public property.

Other charges leveled against them include conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property and money laundering contrary to Section 3 as read with Section 16 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Meanwhile, former National Museums of Kenya Director-General Mzalendo Kibunjia was on Monday arrested by EACC detectives over the embezzlement of Sh490 million.

Kibunjia was arrested alongside three other National Museums of Kenya officials, among them Oliver Okinyi, an ICT officer and Oscar Mwaura.

Mwaura is said to have led the recruitment exercise of ghost workers who were paid the sum, which was later diverted into individual accounts.

The embezzlement is said to have taken place for five years.

The four were detained at the EACC Integrity Centre police station awaiting to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The commission said it is set to initiate a recovery process for the embezzled resources.