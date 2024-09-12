Wakulima Market Traders Relocated Over Health and Safety Concerns – City Hall

The Nairobi County government has announced the relocation of traders selling potatoes, pineapples, oranges, and onions from Wakulima Market to the newly built Kangundo Market, citing several critical issues.

According to a statement from Acting County Secretary Godfrey Akumali, the decision is driven by concerns over congestion, health hazards, and poor waste management at Wakulima Market.

The market, originally intended to accommodate 1,200 traders, is now home to three times that number, causing significant overcrowding. This has not only made it difficult for traders to operate effectively but has also obstructed roads and junctions due to the influx of trucks and lorries delivering goods. Pedestrians have been heavily impacted as well, facing difficulty navigating the congested walkways.

The county emphasized that maintaining law and order in Nairobi is crucial and that the current state of the market is unsustainable.

Health hazards have also been a major concern, as the crowded conditions at Wakulima Market have created an environment conducive to the spread of waterborne diseases. The county stressed its constitutional duty to provide a safe and clean environment for residents, making the decongestion of Wakulima a priority.

In addition to the health risks, poor waste management at the market has exacerbated the situation. Overflowing trash and litter have cluttered the area, posing further environmental and public health risks.

The county government is relocating the traders to Kangundo Market, which can accommodate over 5,000 vendors and has ample parking for trucks and lorries. Akumali noted that the market is strategically located near major highways and populated areas, offering traders better business opportunities.

The relocation has not been without resistance, however.

Demonstrations broke out earlier today, with the county alleging political interference. During the move, fire engines were stoned, and central stores at the Wakulima Muthurwa Market were set ablaze, resulting in injuries to staff.

Initial investigations suggest the protests were politically motivated. The county urged traders to comply with the relocation, reaffirming its commitment to providing a cleaner, safer business environment for everyone.

In his statement, Akumali emphasized that the government’s focus remains on restoring order and creating opportunities for all Nairobians within the framework of the law.