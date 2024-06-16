Warren Sapp Net Worth

Warren Sapp, a retired American football player, has a net worth of $500,000. Sapp is best known for his illustrious 13-season career in the NFL, primarily as a defensive tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Renowned for his hard-hitting playing style, Sapp was a divisive figure in the NFL, often attracting both praise and criticism. He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1999. Despite earning nearly $60 million in NFL salary, Sapp declared bankruptcy in 2012, citing $6 million in debt.

Early Life

Warren Carr Sapp was born on December 19, 1972, in Orlando, Florida, and raised in Plymouth, Florida, by his single mother. Sapp’s athletic talent emerged early, and he excelled in multiple positions at Apopka High School, setting numerous records in football. He also played basketball during his high school years.

College Football

Sapp continued his football career at the University of Miami, where he was quickly converted into a defensive lineman. He won several awards, including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for Best Defensive Player in 1994, the Rotary Lombardi Award for Best Lineman, and the Bill Willis Award for Best Defensive Lineman.

NFL Career

In the 1995 NFL Draft, Sapp was selected 12th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played as the right defensive tackle and made an immediate impact, becoming the team’s top tackler in his first season. Sapp’s performance improved steadily, and by 1997, he was a key player for the Buccaneers.

In 2004, Sapp signed a 7-year contract with the Oakland Raiders worth $36.6 million. He played both defensive end and defensive tackle for the Raiders, recording significant tackles and sacks. He retired in 2008, having participated in 7 Pro Bowls and winning a Super Bowl title. At retirement, Sapp was one of only 12 defensive players to make the Pro Bowl, win a Super Bowl, and be named Defensive Player of the Year.

Warren Sapp Contracts

In 1998, Sapp signed a $36 million contract extension with the Buccaneers. His 2004 contract with the Raiders was valued at $36.6 million over seven years. Overall, Sapp earned $58 million in NFL salary during his career.

Controversies

Sapp’s career was marred by several controversies. In 2002, he inflicted a serious injury on Chad Clifton of the Green Bay Packers, leading to a public altercation with the Packers’ coach. Sapp was involved in several other on-field incidents, including disrupting warmups and confrontations with officials, resulting in substantial fines.

Legal Troubles

Sapp faced multiple legal issues post-retirement. He was arrested for domestic battery in 2010 and for suspicion of soliciting a prostitute and assault in 2015, leading to his dismissal from the NFL Network.

Bankruptcy

Financial troubles plagued Sapp after his NFL career. He owed significant debts to the IRS, in alimony and child support payments, and other creditors. In April 2012, Sapp filed for bankruptcy, declaring $6.7 million in debts against $6.45 million in assets. He lost his Buccaneer Super Bowl ring and his University of Miami championship rings in the process.

Florida Mansion

Due to his financial difficulties, Sapp was forced to sell his 15,162 square-foot mansion in Windermere, Florida. The property, once valued at $7 million, was sold at auction for $2.9 million in November 2012.

