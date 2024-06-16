Warwick Davis Net Worth 2024

Warwick Davis, an acclaimed English actor and television presenter, boasts a net worth of $10 million. Over his multi-decade career, Davis has made his mark in numerous significant films and television shows. He holds the title of the highest-grossing supporting actor of all time, largely due to his roles in the “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars” franchises.

Warwick Davis Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth February 3, 1970 Place of Birth Epsom, Surrey Nationality Brits Profession Actor, Television Presenter

Early Life

Warwick Ashley Davis was born on February 3, 1970, in Epsom, Surrey, England. He was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism. At the age of 11, his grandmother heard a radio advertisement for a casting call for people under four feet tall. The audition was for “Return of the Jedi,” which would become Davis’s breakout role.

Warwick Davis Career

When Davis auditioned for “Return of the Jedi,” he was already a huge Star Wars fan. Initially cast as an extra Ewok, he was later promoted to the role of Wicket due to the original actor falling ill. George Lucas personally selected Davis for the role, impressed by how natural he appeared in the Ewok costume. This role became the catalyst for Davis’s acting career. He reprised his role as Wicket in TV movies like “Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure” and “Ewoks: The Battle for Endor.”

Davis’s next major role was in “Willow,” where he starred alongside Val Kilmer. Though the film received mixed reviews, Davis’s performance was praised, and the film received two Academy Award nominations. He continued to appear in various television series and films, including “The Chronicles of Narnia” series and “Zorro.”

In the “Harry Potter” series, Davis showcased his versatility by playing multiple roles, most notably Professor Filius Flitwick and the goblin Griphook. These performances solidified his reputation as a go-to actor for characters requiring complex makeup and prosthetic work.

On television, Davis has been active with notable roles in shows such as “Life’s Too Short,” a comedy series he co-created with Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The semi-autobiographical series highlighted Davis’s comedic skills.

In 1993, Davis starred as the villain in the horror film “Leprechaun,” which spawned five sequels. He played a more family-friendly leprechaun in “A Very Unlucky Leprechaun.” Davis returned to the Star Wars franchise in 1999’s “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” playing four different roles, including Yoda in some scenes.

Davis then took on the role of Professor Filius Flitwick and the goblin Griphook in the “Harry Potter” films. Throughout the 2000s, he appeared in TV series like “Extras,” “Life’s Too Short,” and “Celebrity Scissorhands.” His film roles during this period included “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian,” and others. On stage, he performed in the pantomime “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and the musical “Spamalot.”

In 2015, Davis returned to the Star Wars universe in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” He later appeared in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and reprised his role as Wicket in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” making him the actor who has played the most characters in Star Wars films.

Medical Issues

Davis suffers from a rare condition known as spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SED), which causes joint issues and painful hip problems.

Warwick Davis Relationships

Warwick Davis and his wife Samantha have one child, Annabelle Davis, who is also an actress starring in “The Dumping Ground.” The couple’s first two children passed away due to a fatal combination of SED and achondroplasia, the latter being a disorder that Samantha has.

Activism

Warwick Davis co-founded Little People UK, a charity supporting families dealing with dwarfism.

Real Estate

Davis owns several properties in England. He was once “driven out” of his London home by fans who discovered his address. After moving to Peterborough in 2013, his caravan was stolen, prompting him to build a 6-foot wall around his property. This required council permission, and after local objections, he amended his plans to include a Weldmesh fence combined with hedges and gates.

He purchased his Peterborough property for £455,000, which included a three-bedroom home that he later demolished to build a more extensive seven-bedroom residence, complete with a theater, recording booth, and elevator. This residence is reportedly worth £7 million.

