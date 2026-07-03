Wataru Endō Siblings: All About Satoru Endo

Wataru Endō is a Japanese professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder for Premier League club Liverpool and formerly served as captain of the Japan national team.

Born on February 9, 1993, in Totsuka-ku, Yokohama, Japan, he stands at 1.78 meters tall and is known for his tenacity, leadership, ball-winning abilities, and tactical intelligence.

Endō has built a reputation as a reliable midfielder capable of playing in central defense when needed, rising from the J.League in Japan to become a key figure in one of Europe’s most prestigious leagues.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Wataru has a younger brother named Satoru, with whom he shares a close bond rooted in their shared experiences growing up.

Satoru has spoken publicly about his pride in his brother’s achievements, particularly watching him play for Liverpool and captain the Japanese national team.

The brothers have been involved in family-oriented projects, including Wataru’s non-profit organization, where Satoru serves as a representative director.

Career

Endō began his professional career with Shonan Bellmare in 2010, where he developed into a standout performer.

He helped the club win promotion from J2 League in 2014, contributing significantly with goals and consistent performances.

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In 2016, he transferred to Urawa Red Diamonds, achieving major success by winning the J.League Cup in 2016 and the AFC Champions League in 2017.

Seeking new challenges in Europe, Endō joined Belgian club Sint-Truiden in 2018.

He was then loaned to VfB Stuttgart in 2019, a move that became permanent in 2020.

At Stuttgart, he excelled in the Bundesliga, leading in duels won and playing a crucial role in the team’s survival and stability, eventually captaining the side.

His performances earned him a high-profile transfer to Liverpool in August 2023 for around £16 million.

At Liverpool, Endō quickly adapted to the Premier League’s intensity despite joining later in his career.

He made an immediate impact with strong substitute appearances and earned his first trophy with the club by winning the EFL Cup in 2024.

He contributed to Liverpool’s Premier League title success in the 2024-25 season, becoming one of a select group of Japanese players to achieve this feat.

Internationally, he debuted for Japan in 2015, accumulated over 70 caps, participated in multiple World Cups and Asian Cups, and was named captain in 2023 before retiring from international duty in 2026.

Accolades

With Shonan Bellmare, Endo won the J2 League title.

At Urawa Red Diamonds, he secured the J.League Cup and the AFC Champions League.

With Liverpool, he lifted the EFL Cup and the Premier League title.

On the international stage, he helped Japan reach the final of the AFC Asian Cup in 2019 as runners-up and contributed to the U23 team’s success in the AFC U23 Championship.

Individually, Endō has been recognized with the J2 League Monthly MVP award, multiple selections to the Japan Pro-Footballers Association Best XI, and a place in the AFC Asian Cup Team of the Tournament.