Wee Man Net Worth: From Jackass Star To Entrepreneur

Wee Man, also known as Jason Shannon Acuña, is an American TV host, actor, and professional skateboarder with an estimated net worth of $8 million. Best known for his work on MTV’s “Jackass” and as the host of Fox Sports Net’s skateboarding show “54321,” Wee Man became a household name through his daring stunts and comedic antics. His career spans television, film, video games, and business ventures, making him a versatile figure in the entertainment industry.

Wee Man Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth May 16, 1973 Place of Birth Pisa, Italy Nationality American Profession Film Producer, Actor, Skateboarder, Presenter

Early Life

Wee Man was born Jason Shannon Acuña on May 16, 1973, in Pisa, Italy. He grew up in Torrance, California, where he attended North High School. Acuña has achondroplasia, a genetic disorder that causes dwarfism, but his short stature never hindered his passion for skateboarding. Raised in a military family, Jason developed a strong sense of community and has participated in numerous charitable tours with the USO.

Rise to Fame with Jackass

Acuña’s first significant career opportunity came as a subscription manager for the skateboard magazine “Big Brother.” This role eventually led to his involvement with the groundbreaking MTV series “Jackass” in 2002. The show featured cast members performing outrageous stunts and pranks, gaining massive popularity for its unique blend of humor and shock value.

Wee Man quickly became one of the show’s standout stars, known for memorable stunts such as skateboarding while dressed as an Oompa Loompa, kicking himself in the head, rolling co-star Johnny Knoxville down a staircase, and doing deep knee bends with Shaquille O’Neal on his back. His fearless approach to these stunts and his charismatic personality made him a fan favorite.

Wee Man appeared in 16 of the 25 episodes of the original “Jackass” television series over its three seasons from 2000 to 2002. He also featured in all four “Jackass” films, including the latest installment, “Jackass Forever,” released in 2022.

Wee Man Jackass Salary

For his work on the “Jackass” TV series, Jason Acuña was paid per stunt, with payments typically ranging from $500 to $700 depending on the complexity and risk involved. For the first “Jackass” film, the main cast members, including Wee Man, were compensated with salaries between $20,000 and $100,000, as reported in a 2022 interview with the “New York Times.”

Other Work

Beyond “Jackass,” Wee Man has explored various other opportunities in entertainment. He had a cameo appearance in the skateboarding movie “Grind” and made guest appearances on the TV show “Wildboyz.” Additionally, Acuña became a playable character in the popular skateboarding video games “Tony Hawk’s Underground 2” and “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4.”

Also Read: Venus Williams Net Worth: Inside The Fortune Of The Tennis Icon

In 2007, Acuña was featured in the CBS reality TV series “Armed and Famous,” where he trained alongside other celebrities to become a reserve police officer in Muncie, Indiana. He also appeared on MTV’s “Scarred Live” and competed in the NBC reality show “Celebrity Circus,” where he performed various circus acts and stunts. During this show, Wee Man earned a perfect score from the judges in the fourth week of competition and finished the season in third place.

Wee Man continued to diversify his portfolio with other projects, including releasing his own DVD titled “American Misfits” and starring in the direct-to-video holiday film “Elf Man” in 2012. In 2022, he co-wrote and appeared in “Jackass Forever,” and in 2023, he appeared in three episodes of Hulu’s “History of the World, Part II.”

Wee Man Van Life

In September 2018, Wee Man sold his home in Hermosa Beach, California, for $2.37 million. Shortly after, he made a significant lifestyle change by choosing to live in a Mercedes bus van. Embracing a minimalist and adventurous lifestyle, Acuña explained his decision:

“I realize the more shit you have, the more issues you have. I wanted to be on the road. I love traveling. I needed a change in my life. I straight said, ‘fuck it.’ I’m gonna get a van, I’m gonna live in it, I’m gonna do what I want.”

Wee Man Taco Restaurant

In addition to his entertainment career, Wee Man has ventured into the restaurant business. In 2010, he invested in a fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain called Chronic Tacos. He operated a location in his hometown of Hermosa Beach for several years before closing it in 2018 and relocating to Long Beach, California. This business endeavor showcases his entrepreneurial spirit and ability to diversify his income streams.

Wee Man Net Worth

Wee Man net worth is $8 million.