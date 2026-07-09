Weston McKennie Siblings: All About Tanisha and John McKennie Jr.

Weston James Earl McKennie is an American professional soccer player who primarily plays as a versatile midfielder.

Born on August 28, 1998, in Fort Lewis, Washington, he currently plays for Serie A club Juventus and is a key member of the United States men’s national team.

Known for his energy, tactical intelligence, and ability to perform in multiple positions across the midfield and defense, McKennie has earned a reputation as a reliable and dynamic “Swiss Army Knife” for both club and country.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Weston comes from a supportive family with two older siblings.

His brother, John McKennie Jr., is a firefighter and part-time real estate agent who has remained close to Weston and often speaks about his competitive spirit from childhood.

His sister, Tanisha Powell, also shares a strong family bond and has been part of the family’s ongoing support system.

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Career

McKennie began his soccer journey in Germany as a young child while his family lived near Ramstein Air Base due to his father’s U.S. Air Force posting.

Upon returning to the United States, he joined the FC Dallas academy in 2009 and developed there for several years.

In 2016, he moved to Germany to join Schalke 04’s academy, quickly establishing himself in the Bundesliga as a teenager.

He made over 70 appearances for Schalke before transferring to Juventus in 2020, initially on loan and then permanently.

At Juventus, he has won domestic trophies and surpassed 200 appearances for the club.

He also spent time on loan at Leeds United in the Premier League.

Internationally, McKennie debuted for the senior U.S. team in 2017 and has become a cornerstone of the squad.

Accolades

With Juventus, McKennie has won the Coppa Italia twice (2020–21 and 2023–24) and the Supercoppa Italiana.

On the international stage, he has secured three CONCACAF Nations League titles with the United States in 2021, 2023, and 2024, earning Best Player honors in the 2021 tournament.

He was also named U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year in 2020.