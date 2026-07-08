Miles Robinson Siblings: Get to Know Rebecca Robinson

Miles Gordon Robinson is an American professional soccer player who plays as a center-back for Major League Soccer club FC Cincinnati and the United States men’s national team.

Born on March 14, 1997, in Arlington, Massachusetts, he is renowned for his athleticism, composure on the ball, leadership in defense, and ability to contribute offensively from set pieces.

Robinson developed into one of MLS’s top center-backs during his time with Atlanta United before joining FC Cincinnati, where he has continued to excel while representing the USMNT at major tournaments, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Miles grew up in a close and supportive family in Arlington, Massachusetts, where his older sister Rebecca played a pivotal role in sparking and nurturing his passion for soccer.

Rebecca, three years his senior, was a competitive soccer player and later a standout sprinter on the Syracuse University track and field team, where she set a school record in the indoor 400m.

Miles often watched her train and compete from a young age, which inspired him to start playing organized soccer at age four.

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Career

Robinson began his youth career with FC Bolts Celtic (part of FC Boston Bolts) and attended Arlington High School, where he also excelled in basketball as a Middlesex League co-MVP.

He played college soccer at Syracuse University, earning numerous accolades including ACC Defensive Player of the Year and NSCAA All-America honors.

In 2017, he was selected second overall in the MLS SuperDraft by Atlanta United.

At Atlanta, he developed into a cornerstone of the defense, contributing to the club’s 2018 MLS Cup victory.

He earned MLS Best XI selections in 2019 and 2021, along with MLS All-Star nods, establishing himself as one of the league’s premier defenders despite injury setbacks.

In 2024, he signed with FC Cincinnati as a free agent, bringing his experience and leadership to a competitive Eastern Conference side.

Internationally, Robinson progressed through US youth teams and debuted for the senior national team in 2019.

He played a starring role in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, scoring the winning goal in the final against Mexico, and has accumulated caps while featuring in World Cup cycles.

Accolades

With Atlanta United, Robinson won the 2018 MLS Cup and contributed to other successes.

He earned MLS Best XI honors in 2019 and 2021 and was named to the MLS All-Star team multiple times.

On the international stage, he helped the United States secure the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup title, delivering a memorable game-winning goal in the final.

He has also been recognized for consistent defensive excellence, including multiple Team of the Week selections, and has been a key part of USMNT campaigns leading into the 2026 World Cup.