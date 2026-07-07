Justin Kluivert Siblings: Meet Quincy, Shane and Ruben Kluivert

Justin Dean Kluivert, born on May 5, 1999, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is a professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder or winger for Premier League club Bournemouth and the Netherlands national team.

He is widely recognized as the son of Dutch football legend Patrick Kluivert and the grandson of former Surinamese international Kenneth Kluivert.

Justin has carved out his own career in the shadow of his family’s formidable footballing legacy while establishing himself as a dynamic, versatile attacker known for his technical ability, pace, and goal-scoring instincts.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Justin’s brother Ruben Kluivert is a professional center-back who has played for clubs including Olympique Lyon.

The other brothers are Shane Kluivert, who has progressed through FC Barcelona’s youth academy and represented the club’s U19 and B teams, and Quincy Kluivert, who has been involved with clubs such as Ajax’s youth setup and Vitesse before transitioning to a less prominent status in recent years.

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Career

Kluivert began his professional journey in the famed Ajax youth academy, following in the footsteps of his father.

He made his debut for Jong Ajax in the Eerste Divisie and quickly earned promotion to the first team, where he contributed during the 2016-17 season, including in European competitions.

In 2018, he transferred to Italian club Roma for a significant fee, marking the start of his international career moves.

He later went on loan to RB Leipzig and spent time at Valencia before joining OGC Nice, where he enjoyed a productive spell.

In 2023, Kluivert signed with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, where he has become a key player, surpassing his father’s Premier League goal tally in his first season with the club.

Known for his adaptability across the forward line, he has featured prominently in the Cherries’ attack, contributing goals and assists while helping the team achieve consistent mid-table and European aspirations.

On the international stage, he progressed through Dutch youth teams before debuting for the senior Netherlands side in 2018.

Accolades

Throughout his career, Kluivert has earned several honors, primarily from his early days at Ajax.

These include youth titles such as the Eredivisie U19 and the Jeugdcup U19.

With the senior Ajax team, he was part of the squad that reached the UEFA Europa League final in 2016-17 as runners-up.

During his time at Nice, he contributed to the team that finished as Coupe de France runners-up in 2021-22.

While individual major trophies at the senior level have been limited, his consistent performances in top leagues, including the Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga, along with regular call-ups to the Netherlands setup, underscore his professional achievements.