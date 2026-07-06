Djordje Petrovic Siblings: Get to Know David Petrović

Đorđe Petrović is a Serbian professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Premier League club Bournemouth and the Serbia national team.

Born on 8 October 1999 in Požarevac, Serbia, the shot-stopper is known for his commanding presence, strong reflexes, and ability to command his penalty area.

He has established himself as a reliable Premier League goalkeeper after progressing from Serbian football through MLS and Chelsea.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Đorđe has a brother named David Petrović, who is also a professional footballer.

However, not much is known about David, including his career or personal life.

Career

Petrović began his career in his homeland, coming through the youth ranks at FK Čukarički.

He signed his first senior contract there and made his debut in 2019, quickly becoming a regular starter.

Over three seasons, he played 86 matches across all competitions, keeping 33 clean sheets and showcasing consistent performances in the Serbian SuperLiga.

Also Read: Konstantinos Tsimikas Siblings: Getting to Know Stergios Tsimikas

In April 2022, he moved to MLS side New England Revolution, where he impressed immediately.

In his debut season, he earned Team MVP and Player’s Player of the Year honours, leading the league with four penalty saves.

He followed up with another strong campaign in 2023, earning an MLS All-Star selection.

Chelsea signed him in August 2023 for an initial fee around £12.5–14 million.

After serving as backup initially, he featured more regularly, making his Premier League debut and keeping clean sheets while saving penalties in cup competitions.

In 2024–25, he was loaned to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, where he excelled with 10 clean sheets in 31 appearances and was named Player of the Season as the club secured European qualification.

In July 2025, Bournemouth signed him permanently on a long-term deal.

He has since taken on a prominent role at the club, adding Premier League experience and stability between the posts.

Accolades

Petrović’s career highlights include individual recognition such as MLS All-Star selection in 2023 and Strasbourg Player of the Season in 2024–25.

At Čukarički, he helped the team progress in domestic and European competitions, while his performances in MLS and Europe have marked him as one of Serbia’s leading goalkeepers.

He continues to add to his tally of clean sheets and notable saves in the Premier League.