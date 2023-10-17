What Does “Bump” Mean on Facebook Messenger? Decoding Messenger Slang

Facebook Messenger is a popular instant messaging platform used for communication with friends, family, and acquaintances. As with any messaging app, it has its own set of slang and terminology. One term you might come across is “bump.” In this guide, we’ll find out what does “bump” mean on Facebook Messenger.

Bump on Facebook Messenger

“Bump” is a term used to bring a chat or conversation to the top of your Messenger list. When you the word a chat, it essentially acts as a reminder or a way to catch someone’s attention. This can be useful in situations where a chat or conversation has been buried by newer messages and you want to make it more visible.

Uses of “Bump” on Facebook Messenger

Resurfacing a Chat: If you have an important or ongoing conversation that has moved down your chat list, you can “bump” it to the top to ensure you don’t miss any updates or messages. Getting Someone’s Attention: Bumping a chat can be a subtle way to notify the other person that you’d like to continue the conversation or that you have something to share. Organizing Conversations: Some users use “bump” feature to help organize and prioritize their Messenger chats by keeping the most important ones at the top.

Using “Bump” on Facebook Messenger

Here’s how to “bump” a chat on Facebook Messenger:

Open the Messenger app on your mobile device. Navigate to the chat or conversation you want to bump. Swipe left on the chat. Tap on the “Bump” option.

The chat will now move to the top of your chat list, making it more visible and accessible.

“Bump” is a handy feature on Facebook Messenger for maintaining organized and active conversations. It’s a way to keep important chats readily available and to subtly notify the other person of your interest in continuing the conversation.

As Facebook Messenger’s interface and features may evolve over time, it’s a good practice to stay updated with any new changes or additions to the app.

So, the next time you come across the term the word on Facebook Messenger, you’ll know that it’s a tool to prioritize and bring attention to specific conversations in your messaging app.

