Snapchat, the popular multimedia messaging app, uses a unique system of emojis to denote various levels of interaction and friendship between users. Among these emojis, the “hourglass” emoji stands out as one that can cause some confusion. In this guide, we’ll what does hourglass mean on Snapchat.

Hourglass on Snapchat

The “hourglass” emoji on Snapchat isn’t directly related to friendship or communication but is associated with a specific feature of the app – the Snapstreak. A Snapstreak occurs when you and a friend exchange snaps (photos or videos) for consecutive days. The “hourglass” emoji is a reminder that your Snapstreak is in danger of ending.

Uses of the Hourglass

Snapstreak Reminder: The primary purpose of the “hourglass” emoji is to remind users that their Snapstreak with a friend is at risk. It appears next to the friend’s name on the chat screen and signifies that you and your friend need to send snaps to each other within 24 hours to maintain the Snapstreak.

How to Prevent the Hourglass Emoji from Appearing

To avoid losing your Snapstreak and seeing the “hourglass” emoji, you and your friend should send each other snaps within 24 hours of the last snap. Once you’ve done this, the “hourglass” emoji will disappear, and your Snapstreak will continue.

Also Read: What Does “FWB” Mean on Snapchat? Understanding Snapchat Slang

The “hourglass” emoji on Snapchat serves as a useful reminder for users engaged in Snapstreaks with their friends. It encourages continued communication and interaction on the platform. Understanding the meaning of Snapchat emojis like the “hourglass” emoji can enhance your experience on the app and help you maintain your Snapstreaks.

Snapchat’s unique emoji system adds a playful and engaging element to communication, making it more interactive and fun for users. So, if you see the “hourglass” emoji next to a friend’s name, don’t panic – just send a snap within 24 hours to keep your Snapstreak going.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...