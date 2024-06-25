What does Parliament Mace in Kenya Symbolize?

The Parliament Mace in Kenya is a ceremonial staff that symbolizes the authority of the National Assembly and the Senate. It is used in various parliamentary traditions and functions within the legislative process. Here are key aspects of the Parliament Mace in Kenya:

Symbolism

1. Authority and Power: The mace represents the authority and dignity of the Parliament. It signifies that the proceedings of the House are legitimate and conducted under lawful authority.

2. Custodianship: The Serjeant-at-Arms is responsible for the mace and its safeguarding. The presence of the mace in the chamber indicates that the House is properly constituted.

Usage in Proceedings

1. Commencement of Sessions: The parliamentary session cannot commence without the mace in the chamber. It is placed on a central table during sittings.

2. Ceremonial Role: During formal occasions such as the State Opening of Parliament, the mace is carried in a procession and placed in a prominent position within the chamber.

3. Symbol of Order: The Speaker of the House controls the proceedings with the mace symbolizing their authority. If the mace is removed from the chamber, it signifies that the House is not in session or the proceedings are not in order.

Design and Structure

1. Craftsmanship: The mace is usually a beautifully crafted staff, often made of precious metals and adorned with national symbols and intricate designs.

2. Length and Weight: It is typically around 4 to 5 feet long and has a significant weight, emphasizing its importance and the seriousness of its role.

Historical Context

1. Colonial Heritage: The tradition of using a mace in parliamentary procedures in Kenya, like in many other Commonwealth countries, stems from British colonial influence.

2. Modern Adaptations: Over time, Kenya has incorporated its cultural elements into the design and use of the parliamentary mace, reflecting the country’s unique identity.

Protocols and Security

1. Handling the Mace: Only specific officials, primarily the Serjeant-at-Arms and their deputies, can handle the mace. This ensures its protection and upholds its ceremonial significance.

2. Respect and Decorum: Members of Parliament are expected to show respect to the mace. Disrespecting the mace is considered a serious breach of parliamentary decorum.

The Parliament Mace thus serves not only as a functional object but also as a powerful symbol of the legislative authority and historical continuity of Kenya’s parliamentary system.