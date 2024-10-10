What DP Gachagua Stands To Lose If Impeached

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua risks losing numerous privileges following a decisive impeachment vote by the National Assembly.

Lawmakers accused Gachagua of engaging in ethnically divisive politics and undermining the government.

Gachagua denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the allegations are unfounded.

On Tuesday evening, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula announced that 281 Members of Parliament (MPs) had adopted an 11-charge impeachment motion against Gachagua, with 44 MPs voting against it and one abstaining.

This historic vote makes Gachagua the first deputy president in Kenya’s history to be impeached by the National Assembly.

The motion accuses Gachagua of acquiring properties through corrupt means, alleging that he amassed assets worth 5.2 billion Kenyan shillings (approximately $40 million or £31 million) within just two years.

Gachagua, a wealthy businessman, claims that many of the properties in question belong to the estate of his late brother.

In a display of political solidarity with President Ruto, several MPs took to the parliamentary floor to denounce Gachagua, with the ongoing political drama drawing attention away from the pressing issues faced by the Kenyan public, particularly the soaring cost of living.

The 59-year-old politician, commonly known as “Riggy G,” described the accusations against him as “outrageous” and “sheer propaganda.”

Political tensions have been palpable since June when deadly protests erupted over unpopular tax hikes, revealing a deepening rift between Ruto and Gachagua.

In the aftermath of these protests, which resulted in over 50 deaths, Ruto reshuffled his cabinet, bringing in members from the opposition.

Amid the impeachment proceedings, security was heightened in Nairobi, with police patrols and roadblocks near Parliament to maintain order.

Reports indicate that Gachagua has engaged approximately 20 lawyers to defend him against the impeachment motion.

A total of 291 MPs, exceeding the 117 required by the constitution to initiate impeachment, signed the motion last week.

Gachagua has faced numerous court challenges to halt the proceedings, all of which have been unsuccessful.

In a televised address on Monday, Gachagua criticized Mwengi Mutuse, the MP who drafted the impeachment motion, labeling it “shameful and sensational.”

He reiterated his innocence, stating, “I have no intention whatsoever to resign from this job. I will fight to the end.” Gachagua also defended the controversial renovations made to his official residence in the capital.

As stipulated in the Kenyan constitution, public consultation is required before significant decisions by MPs. A parliamentary report indicated that over 200,000 responses were received, with approximately 65% supporting Gachagua’s impeachment and nearly 34% opposing it.

On Sunday, Gachagua appealed to President Ruto and his fellow MPs for forgiveness regarding any potential missteps during his tenure, clarifying that his apology did not imply an admission of guilt.

Ruto has yet to publicly address the impeachment motion, but he previously stated that he would never publicly humiliate his deputy.

Gachagua, who hails from the influential Mount Kenya region, overcame prior corruption scandals to become Ruto’s running mate in the closely contested August 2022 election.

He represents the Kikuyu community, Kenya’s largest ethnic group, while Ruto belongs to the Kalenjin ethnic group, primarily residing in the Rift Valley. The historical context of tension between these two communities, especially following the violent aftermath of the 2007 elections, adds another layer to the current political climate.

This situation recalls the resignation of then Vice-President Josephat Karanja in 1989 when faced with a similar impeachment motion

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula promptly notified Senate Speaker Amason Kingi of Gachagua’s impeachment the day after the Assembly’s vote.

The Senate has since scheduled a plenary hearing to commence next week.

Gachagua will be afforded a two-day window, starting October 16, to present his defense against the allegations leading to the impeachment.

If the Senate upholds the impeachment decision, Deputy President Gachagua will face considerable personal and financial repercussions.

The following perks and benefits will be stripped away: