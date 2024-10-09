DP Gachagua to Defend Himself Before Senate Plenary 

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will defend himself before the Senate plenary.

This is after a motion by Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot to form a special committee to hear charges against the DP flopped for lacking a seconder.

Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna declined to second the motion firing the ‘mood of the House’.

This sets the pace for the impeachment which is before the senate.

Insiders say the process should be concluded by October 18.

This is because there is another impeachment motion before the senate of the Kericho Governor Eric Mutai.

If at least two-thirds of the senate vote to uphold the impeachment, Gachagua will be dismissed.

The Senate met just hours after the National Assembly impeached the Deputy President following a day-long debate.

Speaker Amason Kingi directed the plenary shall investigate the charges on Wednesday October 16 and Thursday October 17 next week.

The National Assembly and Gachagua have until end of Monday to submit their evidence.

The Special Motion, introduced by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, outlined 11 charges against the Deputy President, including gross violation of the Constitution, undermining the President and the Cabinet, undermining Devolution, and compromising judicial independence by publicly attacking a judge.

Additional accusations included making inciteful statements, committing economic crimes, spreading false, malicious, divisive, and inciteful remarks, publicly insubordinating the President, and persistently bullying State and public officers.