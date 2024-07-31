What Is Blake Bortles’s Net Worth?

Blake Bortles, a former professional football quarterback, has a net worth of $20 million. Bortles played in the NFL from 2014 to 2021, primarily with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His most successful season was in 2017 when he led the Jaguars to their first division title and AFC Championship Game appearance in 18 years. Additionally, Bortles set Jaguars franchise records for single-season passing yards and touchdowns in 2015.

Blake Bortles Salary

In his rookie year in 2014, Blake Bortles signed a four-year, $20.6 million contract. In 2018, he signed a three-year, $54 million extension. Over his career, Bortles earned a total of $48 million in NFL salary, with additional earnings from endorsements likely pushing his total earnings higher. He played in 78 games, earning approximately $615,000 per game, and threw 75 interceptions during his career.

Early Life

Robby Blake Bortles was born on April 28, 1992, in Altamonte Springs, Florida, to Suzy and Rob Bortles. His brother, Colby, became a baseball player and later a coach. Bortles attended Oviedo High School, where he excelled in both football and baseball, setting Seminole County records with 5,576 passing yards and 53 touchdowns.

Collegiate Career

Bortles attended the University of Central Florida (UCF) on a scholarship. After redshirting as a freshman in 2010, he played in ten games for the UCF Knights in 2011. As a sophomore in 2012, he started all 14 games, recording 3,059 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His best collegiate season came in 2013 when he led the Knights to the inaugural American Athletic Conference championship and a victory over Baylor in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl, UCF’s first major bowl win. Bortles declared for the NFL draft shortly after.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Bortles was selected third overall in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his rookie season, he demonstrated his dual-threat capabilities, rushing for at least 20 yards on seven occasions but also leading the NFL in sacks with 55. He finished the season with 2,908 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

In 2015, Bortles set Jaguars franchise records for single-season passing yards (4,428) and touchdowns (35), despite leading the league in sacks for the second consecutive season. The 2016 season was disappointing, with the Jaguars compiling a 3-13 record amid significant organizational changes.

Bortles’ breakout season came in 2017, leading the Jaguars to a 10-6 record and their first division title in 18 years. He threw for 3,687 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. The Jaguars defeated the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, reaching their first AFC Championship Game in 18 years, where they were defeated by the New England Patriots.

The 2018 season saw a decline in Bortles’ performance, with career lows of 2,718 passing yards and 11 interceptions. After the season, the Jaguars released him, replacing him with Nick Foles.

Later Career and Retirement

After his release from the Jaguars, Bortles signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams as Jared Goff’s backup. In 2019, he completed one pass for three yards in three appearances. The following year, he signed with the Denver Broncos but only played on the practice squad before returning to the Rams at the end of 2020.

In 2021, Bortles signed a one-year contract with the Green Bay Packers. He was released in the summer but re-signed to the practice squad in November. After a brief stint, he was released again.

Bortles signed with the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve in 2021 to back up rookie Ian Book but did not play for the team. He was waived in spring 2022 after the Saints signed Andy Dalton. Later that year, Bortles announced his NFL retirement on the podcast “Pardon My Take.”

