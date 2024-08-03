What Is Chipper Jones Net Worth And Salary?

Chipper Jones, a retired American professional baseball player, has a net worth of $90 million. Known for his tenure as the primary third baseman for the Atlanta Braves from 1995 to 2012, Jones is celebrated as an eight-time All-Star, a 1999 National League MVP, and a recipient of two Silver Slugger Awards. He holds the record for the most career RBIs by a third baseman and ranks second on the all-time switch hitters RBI list. His contributions to baseball have been recognized by the Atlanta Braves with the retirement of his #10 jersey and his induction into the team’s Hall of Fame.

Chipper Jones Net Worth $90 Million Date of Birth April 24, 1972 Place of Birth DeLand, Florida Nationality American Profession Professional Baseball Player

Chipper Jones Salary

Throughout his MLB career, Chipper Jones earned $168 million in salary alone, with additional millions accrued from endorsements.

Early Life

Born Larry Wayne Jones Jr. on April 24, 1972, in DeLand, Florida, Chipper’s early life was marked by his involvement in sports. His father, Larry Sr., was a teacher and coach at T. DeWitt Taylor High School, where Chipper began playing baseball. He transferred to the Bolles School as a sophomore, achieving a 6-3 record with 87 strikeouts and a .391 batting average. In 1989, he excelled in both baseball and football, earning First Team All-State honors in both sports and winning a state championship in baseball. His achievements earned him titles such as Gatorade Circle of Champions Florida Baseball Player of the Year and Regional Baseball Player of the Year.

Jones was the first overall pick by the Atlanta Braves in the 1990 MLB draft. He played for various minor league affiliates, including the Macon Braves, Durham Bulls, and Greenville Braves, before debuting in the major leagues in September 1993 as the league’s youngest player.

Major League Career

Jones’s early career was temporarily halted by a torn ACL in 1994, but he made a strong return in 1995, leading all MLB rookies in several categories and helping the Braves win the World Series against the Cleveland Indians. He was a key player in the 1996 World Series, although the Braves lost to the New York Yankees.

Also Read: What Is Candice Bergen’s Net Worth?

In 1999, Jones had a standout season, hitting over .300, slugging over 40 home runs, and achieving over 100 RBIs and runs scored. He played a pivotal role in the Braves’ success, including a sweep of the National League East series. For his performance, he won the National League MVP award.

Jones signed a six-year, $90 million contract with the Braves in 2000. He continued to deliver strong performances, briefly experimenting with left field before returning to third base. He reached significant milestones, including his 300th career home run in 2004 and becoming the Braves’ all-time RBI and hits leader in 2006.

In 2009, Jones extended his contract with the Braves for three years at $42 million. He concluded his career in 2012, finishing with the most RBIs by a third baseman. His final season included notable achievements, such as hitting his 460th home run and being named to the NL All-Star team.

Post-Playing Career

Jones was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2013 and the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018. He became a color analyst for ESPN’s “Wednesday Night Baseball” broadcasts in 2020.

In 2014, Jones gained attention for rescuing his former teammate Freddie Freeman from a traffic jam during a winter storm, an event commemorated by the Braves with a “Chipper Rescues Freddie” bobblehead night in 2016.

Personal Life

Chipper Jones married Karin Fulford in 1992 but divorced in 2000 following an extramarital affair that resulted in a son, Matthew. He later married Sharon Logonov, with whom he had three sons: Trey, Tristen, and Shea. They divorced in 2012. Jones then married Playboy model Taylor Higgins in 2015, and they have two sons, Cutler and Cooper.

Jones enjoys deer hunting and co-owns the Outdoor Channel hunting show “Buck Commander” and the Sportsman Channel’s “Major League Bowhunter.”

Real Estate

In 2018, Chipper purchased a 37-acre estate near Atlanta for $9.5 million. The estate features a 23,000 square-foot mansion with eight bedrooms, a sauna, wine room, stables, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, guest houses, and a nine-car garage. He listed the property for sale in July 2021 for $15 million and ultimately sold it for $11 million in May 2023.

Chipper Jones Net Worth

Chipper Jones net worth is $90 million.