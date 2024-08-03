What Is Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s Net Worth?

Christopher Mintz-Plasse, an American actor, writer, and producer, has a net worth of $8 million. Mintz-Plasse gained fame as “McLovin'” in the 2007 comedy hit “Superbad.” Since then, he has appeared in over 50 film and television projects, including “Role Models” (2008), “Year One” (2009), “Kick-Ass” (2010), and “Neighbors” (2014).

Early Life

Christopher Charles Mintz-Plasse was born on June 20, 1989, in Woodland Hills, California. His mother, Ellen, is a school counselor from a Jewish family, and his father, Ray, is a postal worker from a Catholic family. Christopher attended El Camino Real High School, where he was a member of the improv comedy team.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse Career

Mintz-Plasse’s breakthrough role came with “Superbad” in 2007. Without professional headshots, he used a photo from his camera phone for his audition. Being a minor during the filming, his mother had to be present on set for his sex scene. “Superbad,” starring Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Emma Stone, Seth Rogen, and Bill Hader, grossed $170.8 million against a $20 million budget.

In 2008, he co-starred in “Role Models” with Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott. He reunited with Michael Cera in the 2009 comedy “Year One” and played Chris D’Amico/Red Mist in “Kick-Ass” (2010) and its 2013 sequel. Mintz-Plasse voiced Fishlegs Ingerman in “How to Train Your Dragon” (2010) and its sequels, which collectively grossed over $1.6 billion.

Christopher has also guest-starred on various TV shows and appeared in numerous films, including “Fright Night” (2011), “Pitch Perfect” (2012), “Neighbors” (2014) and its sequel, and “Promising Young Woman” (2020). His voice work includes roles in “Marmaduke” (2010), “ParaNorman” (2012), and “Trolls” (2016).

He co-wrote the short “You’re So Hot with Chris Mintz-Plasse and Dave Franco” (2011) and produced episodes of the animated series “Blark and Son” (2021). Mintz-Plasse has also appeared in music videos and played drums for the band The Young Rapscallions, and bass guitar for Bear on Fire.

Personal Life

In October 2020, Mintz-Plasse participated in the “Superbad” Reunion + Watch Party fundraiser, raising over $200,000 for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. In a 2021 interview with “Page Six,” he discussed the challenges of sudden fame following “Superbad,” describing it as intense and anxiety-inducing. He credited his support system of friends, family, and industry professionals for helping him navigate his career.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse Award Nominations

Mintz-Plasse’s role in “Superbad” earned him nominations for an MTV Movie Award for Breakthrough Performance and a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Supporting Young Actor. He received a Scream Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for “Kick-Ass” and Teen Choice Award nominations for Choice Movie: Villain and Choice Movie: Fight. He also received a Young Hollywood Award nomination for Best Threesome for “Neighbors” and a Behind the Voice Actors Award nomination for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film for “How to Train Your Dragon 2.” In 2017, he and his co-stars in “The Disaster Artist” earned a BAM Award nomination for Best Cast.

