Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller, is a legendary figure in the entertainment and business world. With an impressive net worth of $200 million, he is one of the wealthiest figures in the hip-hop industry and beyond. His journey from humble beginnings to building a multimillion-dollar empire is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit and talent.

What Is Master’s Net Worth $200 Million Date of Birth Apr 29, 1970 Place of Birth New Orleans Nationality American Profession Record producer, Actor, Basketball player, Entrepreneur, Film director, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Rapper, Investor, Athlete

The Rise of a Rap Mogul

Master P gained widespread recognition in the mid-1990s as the founder of No Limit Records, an independent record label that revolutionized the music industry. His debut album Ice Cream Man in 1996 marked the beginning of his rise to fame. He followed this with critically acclaimed albums like Ghetto D and MP Da Last Don, solidifying his position as a Southern rap icon.

Master P’s business acumen was as notable as his music career. Unlike many artists of his time, he retained control over his music rights, allowing him to profit immensely from his work. Over his career, he sold over 100 million records globally, making him one of the most successful artists in hip-hop history.

Diversified Business Ventures

Beyond music, Master P built a diverse portfolio of business ventures. He ventured into film production, appearing in movies like I Got the Hook Up and Gone in 60 Seconds. He also founded a clothing line, a travel agency, and even a video game company. His label, No Limit Records, became a cornerstone of his empire, bringing Southern rap into the mainstream.

In 1998 alone, Master P’s business empire generated over $160 million in revenue. His investments in real estate and other industries further cemented his financial success.

Early Life and Path to Success

Born on April 29, 1970, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Master P grew up in the Calliope Projects, an area known for its challenges. After a brief stint as a college basketball player, he shifted his focus to business, opening a record store in Oakland, California, with a $10,000 inheritance from his grandfather. This store later evolved into No Limit Records, the foundation of his empire.

Philanthropy and Personal Life

Master P’s success has allowed him to give back to his community. Through initiatives like the P Miller Youth Centers and the P Miller Food Foundation for the Homeless, he has supported underserved communities. In 1999, he donated $500,000 to his former Catholic elementary school and nearby churches.

His personal life has seen triumphs and tragedies. He has seven children and has faced personal losses, including the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller, in 2022.

