Raekwon, an American rapper renowned as a member of the iconic hip hop group the Wu-Tang Clan, has a net worth of $6 million. Over the years, he has released several solo albums, such as “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…,” “Immobilarity,” and “The Wild.” Raekwon has also collaborated with numerous other hip hop artists and owns his own label, ICE H2O Records.

Early Life

Raekwon, born Corey Woods on January 12, 1970, in Brooklyn, New York City, grew up in Staten Island. He attended New Dorp High School with future Wu-Tang members Clifford Smith Jr. and Jason Hunter. Early in his rapping career, Woods performed under the name Sha Raider.

Wu-Tang Clan

In 1992, Woods joined the Wu-Tang Clan, adopting the rap name Raekwon. The group included rappers GZA, Method Man, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, U-God, Masta Killa, and Inspectah Deck. After signing with Loud Records, the Wu-Tang Clan released their debut album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” which is considered one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time. It featured hit singles like “Protect Ya Neck” and “C.R.E.A.M.” Their second album, “Wu-Tang Forever,” debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album.

Other Wu-Tang Clan albums include “The W,” “Iron Flag,” “8 Diagrams,” and “A Better Tomorrow.” In 2015, the group released a single copy of “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” which hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli bought for $2 million. Following Shkreli’s conviction for securities fraud, the album was seized by the US government and sold to an undisclosed buyer. In 2017, Wu-Tang released “The Saga Continues,” featuring all original members except U-God.

“Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…”

In 1994, Raekwon signed a solo deal with Loud Records and released his debut single “Heaven & Hell,” featured on the “Fresh” soundtrack. The following year, he released his debut solo LP, “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…,” which debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 and received critical acclaim. Fellow Wu-Tang member Ghostface Killah appeared on more than half of the tracks, and RZA produced the album. Two months after its release, “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…” was certified Gold by the RIAA.

Further Solo Work

Raekwon’s second solo album, “Immobilarity,” was released in 1999 and peaked in the top ten of the US album charts, earning Gold certification within a month. In 2003, he released “The Lex Diamond Story,” featuring guest appearances from Wu-Tang members, though it did not achieve the same success as his earlier work.

After several delays, Raekwon released “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… Pt. II” in 2009, featuring many Wu-Tang members. The album debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 and number two on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. His fifth album, “Shaolin vs. Wu-Tang,” came out in 2011, featuring appearances by Busta Rhymes and Black Thought. Subsequently, Raekwon released the mixtape “Lost Jewlry” and the album “Fly International Luxurious Art.” In 2017, he released “The Wild,” his first studio album without contributions from Wu-Tang members. His next album is “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… Pt. III.”

Other Collaborations

In 2010, Raekwon released the collaboration album “Wu-Massacre” with Wu-Tang members Ghostface Killah and Method Man. The album debuted at number 12 on the Billboard 200 and received positive reviews. Raekwon has also appeared on tracks by various other artists, including a contribution to Allure’s debut album in 1997 and a performance on Fat Joe’s track “John Blaze” alongside Big Pun, Nas, and Jadakiss.

Personal Life

Raekwon converted to Islam in 2009, having expressed interest in the faith since childhood through the Five-Percent Nation, a Black Islam-influenced movement founded in 1964.

