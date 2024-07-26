What Is Tiffani Thiessen’s Net Worth And Salary?

Tiffani Thiessen, an American actress, director, and producer, has a net worth of $10 million. Thiessen, who initially rose to fame as Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, is best known for her role as Kelly Kapowski on the hit NBC series “Saved by the Bell” (1989–1993). She also starred in “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” (1993–1994) and the TV movies “Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style” (1992) and “Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas” (1994). Thiessen played Valerie Malone on “Beverly Hills, 90210” (1994–1998, 2000), Wilhelmina ‘Billie’ Chambers on “Fastlane” (2002–2003), and Elizabeth Burke on “White Collar” (2009–2014). In 2020, she reprised her role as Kelly Kapowski in the Peacock series “Saved by the Bell.”

Tiffani Thiessen Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth January 23, 1974 Place of Birth Long Beach, California Nationality American Profession Actress, Director, Producer

Thiessen has more than 45 acting credits, including films like “Son in Law” (1993), “The Ladies Man” (2000), “Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the Thirteenth” (2000), and “Hollywood Ending” (2002). She has hosted shows like “Dinner at Tiffani’s” (2015–2017) and “Deliciousness” (2020). She directed and produced the 2005 short film “Just Pray” and served as a producer on the 1996 television film “Buried Secrets,” “Dinner at Tiffani’s,” and the 2020 version of “Saved by the Bell.”

Early Life

Tiffani Thiessen was born on January 23, 1974, in Long Beach, California. Her mother, Robyn, was a homemaker, and her father, Frank, was a landscape architect and park designer. She has two brothers, Todd and Schyler. Thiessen attended Cubberley Elementary, Marshall Junior High School, and Valley Professional High School, where she graduated as valedictorian in 1992.

Tiffani Thiessen Career

Thiessen began her career in beauty pageants, winning Miss Junior America in 1987. She graced the cover of “Teen” magazine in 1988 after winning the “Great Model Search,” and “Cover Girl” magazine named her “Model of the Year” in 1989. That same year, she was cast as Kelly Kapowski on “Saved by the Bell,” appearing in 75 episodes over four seasons. She reprised her role in “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and its TV movies.

Also Read: What Is Teddy Riley’s Net Worth?

During her time on “Saved by the Bell,” Thiessen guest-starred on various shows and made her big-screen debut in “Son in Law” (1993). In 1994, she began playing Valerie Malone on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” appearing in 136 episodes. She also starred in TV movies like “The Stranger Beside Me” (1995), “She Fought Alone” (1995), and “Sweet Dreams” (1996).

Thiessen continued her career with guest roles on shows like “NewsRadio” (1999), “Cupid” (1999), “Two Guys and a Girl” (2000), and “Just Shoot Me!” (2001), and appeared in films such as “Speedway Junky” (1999), “From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money” (1999), “Love Stinks” (1999), and “Ivans XTC” (2000). She starred in “The Ladies Man” (2000) and “Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the Thirteenth” (2000). Thiessen starred on the Fox series “Fastlane” (2002–2003), founded Tit 4 Tat Productions, and appeared in the film “Hollywood Ending” (2002). She played Victoria Hill on “Good Morning, Miami” (2003–2004) and guest-starred on “What About Brian” (2007). She joined “White Collar” in 2009, appearing in 76 episodes, voiced a character on “Jake and the Never Land Pirates” (2012–2016), and starred on “Alexa & Katie” (2018–2020). In 2020, Thiessen reprised her role as Kelly Kapowski in the “Saved by the Bell” sequel series.

Personal Life

Thiessen began a relationship with “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green in 1992, but they broke up in 1995. She later dated actor David Strickland, who tragically died by suicide in 1999. Thiessen became engaged to actor Richard Ruccolo in 2001, but they split in 2003. On July 9, 2005, Thiessen married actor Brady Smith, and they have two children, Harper (born June 15, 2010) and Holt (born July 1, 2015).

In 2001, Thiessen was the maid of honor at the wedding of her “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Jennie Garth and “Fastlane” co-star Peter Facinelli. Thiessen has been involved in charity work, including volunteering at Camp Rainbow Gold in Idaho and serving on the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s National Advisory Council. In 2009, she received a CLCA Green Image Award for her support of the California Green Movement, and in 2013, she hosted a One Bag party for Earth Month to promote “clean, green living.”

Tiffani Thiessen Award Nominations

Thiessen received three Young Artist Award nominations for “Saved by the Bell”: Best Young Actress Starring in an Off-Primetime or Cable Series (1992), Best Young Actress in an Off-Primetime Series (1993), and Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast (1990). She earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV Actress – Drama/Action Adventure for “Fastlane” in 2003. Her short film “Just Pray” was nominated for Best Narrative Short at the Tribeca Film Festival and Best Live Action Over 15 Minutes at the Palm Springs International ShortFest in 2005.

Tiffani Thiessen Net Worth

Tiffani Thiessen net worth is $10 million.