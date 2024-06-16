What Is Willow Smith Net Worth?

Willow Smith, an American actress and singer, boasts a net worth of $6 million. While she is widely recognized as the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow has carved out her own successful career in entertainment. In 2011, she made history by becoming the youngest artist to sign with Jay-Z’s record label, Roc Nation. She has also appeared in several films, often alongside her father.

Early Life

Willow Camille Reign Smith was born on October 31, 2000, in Los Angeles, California. Raised in a celebrity family, she was in the spotlight from a young age. Her older brother, Jaden Smith, is also an actor and musician, while her other brother, Trey Smith, is a DJ and actor. Willow attended Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles.

Willow Smith Career

At just seven years old, Willow made her film debut in “I Am Legend” alongside her father. The following year, she appeared in “Kit Kittredge: An American Girl” and began her voice acting career as young Gloria in “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa.”

Willow launched her music career in 2010 with the hit single “Whip My Hair,” which reached number 11 on the US charts and went platinum. She followed up with “21st Century Girl” and collaborated with artists like Nicki Minaj. Her YouTube video for “Whip My Hair” has garnered over a million views.

Controversy

In 2013, Willow faced controversy with the release of “Summer Fling,” a song many felt had mature themes inappropriate for her age. She rebounded in 2014 with news of an upcoming EP and a live performance in New York City. Her debut album, “Ardipithecus,” was released in 2015, featuring singles “Drugz” and “Why Don’t You Cry,” though it received mixed reviews.

Willow’s second studio album, “1st,” released in 2017, drew inspiration from 1990s R&B and received praise for her artistic growth. She promoted the album with a tour. In 2019, she released her third studio album, “Willow,” a collaboration with producer Tyler Cole, featuring singles like “Time Machine” and “U Know,” the latter featuring her brother Jaden. The album explored themes of female empowerment.

Recent Work

In 2020, Willow and Tyler Cole released “The Anxiety,” an album that critics deemed “perfect for quarantine.”

Personal Life

Willow Smith identifies as bisexual and engages in polyamorous relationships.

Real Estate

In September 2020, Willow purchased a 3,000-square-foot home in Malibu for $3.1 million.

