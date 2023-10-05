What the Maraga Team Was to do in the Police Reforms

The 20-member National Taskforce on Improvement of Terms and Conditions of Service and other Reforms for Members of the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service was appointed by President William Ruto on December 21, 2022.

The task force was mandated to identify the constraints on effective service delivery by NPS and KPS was to come up with a report to be used as a work plan for implementation.

The taskforce led by retired Chief Justice David Maraga was on improvement of the terms and conditions of service and other reforms for members of police and prisons.

It presented its progress report on Wednesday October 4 where Ruto announced that the taskforce will present its final report in a month’s time.

After presenting its preliminary report, Ruto accepted three recommendations.

First, the National Police Service, the Prisons Service and the National Youth Service be moved to the security sector in regard to remuneration and terms of service.

“This way, the officers in three services will receive remuneration and other terms of service commensurate with the work they do,” Ruto said.

Second, that there will be two entry points into the National Police Service, which include constable and cadet levels.

The National Police Service Commission will determine the requirements for the two pathways.

“At a time when crime is constantly evolving, this provision will attract more professionals to police service,” the President said.

Third, that the National Police Service transfer policy that no officer should remain at one station for more than three years be enforced.

“Going forward, it won’t be possible for an officer to be promoted if they have served at only one station,” Ruto said in agreement with the recommendation of the Taskforce on Police Reforms.

“I assure our policemen and women of our commitment to improve the police service, including their remuneration and other terms of service,” Ruto said.

Ruto said last December perennial welfare challenges continue to compromise the efficacy and ability of the police and prisons to effectively deliver on their solemn mandate.

The president said there is a compelling public interest in institutionalizing welfare reforms of our internal security organs whilst also fostering the citizen-facing service elements of the National Police Service whose pace of reform matches public expectations.

The team was also to examine the extent of the uptake of the recommendations of previous Task Forces, including but not limited to the John Mutony, (2002–2003), the Philip Ransley (2009) and the Titus Naikuni (2010-2012) Task Forces.

It was also to review the human capital management and development policies with a view of examining and reviewing standards and practices in recruitment, deployment, transfers, training, career progression, performance based and competitive promotions, reward, exit, and post-exit management and recommend implementation of changes that enhance morale, meritocracy and professionalism in the NPS and KPS.

The taskforce considered recommendations of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, National Police Service Commission, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, Independent Policing Oversight Authority and any other recommendation on NPS and KPS welfare or reforms by any state organ.

It was also to recommend review of remuneration of members of the NPS and KPS and consideration of new and applicable allowances to the NPS and KPS to enhance professionalism, efficiency and effectiveness of the NPS and KPS and assess the adequacy or otherwise of the current medical scheme for the NPS and KPS and recommend comprehensive reform or revision of the same with a view of improving it.

The Maraga team was to assess and recommend the establishment of funds or schemes to cater for loss of life or injuries in the line of duty, terminal illness including mental health illness and possible legal and administrative framework to cater for NPS and KPS officers’ dependants.

It was further to assess and recommend improvement of working and living conditions of members of the NPS and KPS and assess the adequacy or otherwise of the current housing policy for members of the NPS and KPS and where appropriate, recommend review of the same including recommendation for a housing mortgage for officers.

It was to examine all capacity building measures including training curriculum, syllabus, continuous development trainings, reward measures and recommend reforms including incorporation of incentives for police and prison officers especially the lower cadres to address professionalism, motivation and retention.

Further, it was to consider the integration or otherwise of constitutional human rights and fundamental freedoms in the training and curriculum for NPS and KPS officers, including application of international instruments ratified by the State.

“Assess issues of gender mainstreaming, sexual harassment, gender-based violence, establishment of gender desks, psychological support, guidance and counselling at station level and any other recommendation to improve mental wellbeing of the NPS and KPS.”

The team was to assess, consider, review and recommend the nature, quality and standard of the uniform for NPS and KPS officers as well as that of prisoners/inmates.

On technical and operational capability of the NPS and KPS the team was to assess, review tooling, equipping, logistical and technological capacity of the NPS and recommend changes necessary to sustain modern security management, disaster management, conflicts and early warning, rapid response systems and joint operational preparedness strategy.

The Maraga team was to assess adequacy, sufficiency or otherwise of NPS tools, equipment, gear, communication and surveillance measures including use of drones and make appropriate recommendation including modernization and embracing technology in policing;

It was to assess the necessity of adopting and operationalizing ICT usage in all NPS and KPS operations including adoption of digital occurrence books, body cameras, vehicles cameras, smart and intelligent surveillance equipment, among others, consistent with the Constitution.

It was also to assess and recommend general reforms and improvement of NPS and KPS premises, including titling of all NPS and KPS land, progressive adoption and building of modern police stations that comply with international best practices and standards.

Further, it was to assess and consider the administration of the forensic laboratory with a view to ensuring more independence in its operations and decision making and expand its usage by multiple agencies within the criminal justice system.

“Assess and propose the review of reporting command, governance and accountability framework within the NPS and KPS and assess the implication on command and good order of NPS following the restructuring/merger of the Administration Police Service and Kenya Police Service,” read part of the notice.

The team was also to assess and recommend establishment of clear guidelines on formation of specialized units within the NPS and assess and consider opportunities and platforms for benchmarking on regional and international standards and exchange programmes with a view to modernizing policing and correctional services.

It was further to assess the legal and administrative framework to operationalize community policing with a view of embracing all-inclusive measures to combat crime and undertake a comprehensive audit of legal framework to assess its consistencies and adequacy in executing the constitutional and statutory mandate of the NPS and KPS.

It was to identify and propose any legislative and policy review, including review of standing orders, necessary to give effect to the recommendations of the Task Force and make any other recommendation(s) incidental to the improvement of terms and conditions of service for members of NPS and KPS.

The team reviewed official reports, policy, legislative or any other document related to the Task Force mandate and carried out studies to assist the Task Force in the discharge of its mandate.

Ruto promised to improve salaries of both police and prisons officers and it is part of the reasons he created the team.

